Nelson and District Credit Union hosts celebration events to mark its 75th anniversary

Photo: File The credit union is now celebrating 75 years of service and community impact in conjunction with International Credit Union Day on Thursday, Oct. 16.

You can do a lot of good in 75 years.

For 75 years the Nelson and District Credit Union has been a part of the community, giving back $4.5 million in donations, sponsorships and scholarships.

“Nelson and District Credit Union has been an integral part of growth and progress in Nelson, Rossland, the East Shore and everywhere in between for 75 years,” said Tom Murray, CEO of Nelson and District Credit Union (NDCU). “In community giving alone, we have given back close to $4.5 million in donations, sponsorships, and scholarships.”

The credit union is hosting the milestone celebration at each of their three branches as well as the spirit of cooperation that comes with the credit union movement.

The branch in Nelson, Rossland, and the East Shore will each host a celebration event with refreshments, giveaways, the opportunity to meet NDCU employees and board directors. The events will happen on Oct. 16 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and are free and open to everyone.

“The actual anniversary date for Nelson and District Credit Union is on Sunday, Nov. 16, but we thought we’d give it even more bang by combining it with International Credit Union Day which falls on October 16,” said Murray.

International Credit Union Day is a global celebration to recognize the accomplishments and cooperative spirit of the credit union movement.