Nelson News

Billionaire wants B.C. ostriches moved to the U.S.

Billionaire backs ostriches

Photo: The Canadian Press Ostriches eat their feed at the Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, May 17, 2025.

An American billionaire who’s taken up the cause of an ill-fated flock of B.C. ostriches says he wants “common sense to prevail” before a cull-order reprieve expires.

What that means, however, depends on who's asked.

John Catsimatidis told reporters his preference would be to see the 330 birds sent south of the border to live on Dr. (Mehmet) Oz’s 1,000 acre ranch in Florida. From there, he claimed Oz is willing to test the birds and get the Food and Drug Administration to report on their well being.

“What does the CFIA say? ‘No, we're not going to allow that.’ That is horrible,” Catsimatidis said in Thursday afternoon media conference about the Universal Ostrich Farm

“There used to be an old expression in the United States, that something is rotten in Denmark… well, something is rotten somewhere in Ottawa.”

Catsimatidis is the owner, president, chairman, and CEO of grocery chains Gristedes and D'Agostino Supermarkets in Manhattan, as well as the Red Apple Group, a real estate and aviation company with about $2 billion in holdings in New York, Florida and Pennsylvania, according to Forbes.

He's been using his connections to elevate the ostrich farm issue.

“I’ve been in touch with the United States ambassador in Ottawa, as well as Secretary (Robert) Kennedy … Dr. (Mehmet) Oz has been talking, too, and he has said to me that he's talking to the powers that be in Canada,” Catsimatidis said.

He said he’s also written Prime Minister Mark Carney about his concerns, and has heard nothing in return.

Since getting involved with the farm, Catsimatidis has spent $35,000 USD, or $50,000 CAD, on Universal Ostrich Farm’s legal fees.

“Nobody understands why that the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, which is the bureau that takes care of these kind of matters, (are) not allowing any common sense,” he said.

Support of the ostrich farm reached a fever pitch last week when CFIA, escorted by the RCMP, edged closer to completing a cull order that was issued the previous December following an outbreak of avian flu. The CFIA has a stamping-out policy for farms where birds are infected with the avian flu to protect human and animal health and international trade access.

The Edgewood, B.C., farm's owners have been fighting the order, saying the birds that survived the outbreak are healthy and scientifically valuable, an argument previously rejected by the Federal Court and Federal Court of Appeal.

They won a temporary reprieve of the cull order with the Supreme Court of Canada stay. It will be in place until a decision is made on whether it will hear the appeal. If it does rule there is a valid argument for the case to be heard, the birds will remain alive until that trial with Universal Ostrich Farms has reached a conclusion.

The claim about scientific value is one that ostrich farm representative Katie Pasitney has made repeatedly in recent months, as pressure on the farm mounted and she reiterated again on Thursday.

Pasitney claimed the birds have been the subject of multiple studies since 2019 when, what was then her grandparent's farm, stopped being an ostrich meat and oil facility and operations shifted toward an antibody program.

Pasitney explained predominantly ostrich roosters born on the farm were used for meat and oil production, which is why there are some birds that are as old as 35 years old remaining. These are egg-bearing creatures, though she said she’s glad that they can all now be repurposed to “help cure viruses and diseases in the future.”

“Instead, we're being punished,” she said.

“This has been 10 long months of punishment,” she said.

Pasitney said while farm owners have been trying to follow the rules, the CFIA has been continually shifting goalposts since the cull order came down and there’s an erosion of “trust between the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and all Canadians.”

The CFIA released a statement last week explaining its position was also based in science and grounded in rules aimed at protecting the food supply.

It said following confirmation of the outbreak, a laboratory in Winnipeg isolated the virus and completed whole genome sequencing.

The virus is a "novel reassortment" not seen elsewhere in Canada, it said, including a genotype that has been associated with a human infection in a poultry worker in Ohio.

"Laboratory analysis also found this novel reassortment event has enhanced the pathogenicity of this particular H5N1 genotype," the statement said.

"Even minimal quantities of the virus could be lethal, with a rapid time to death of four to five days in mice exposed to even low doses. By comparison, the B3.13 genotype (originating from a USA dairy cow) resulted in mortality within three to six days, but only at substantially higher doses."

The agency has said that wild birds are believed to be main cause of the infections and outbreaks in the last three years have spiked during migration periods.

As the press conference came to an end, Catsimatidis said he's trying to use his influence with powerful Canadians, also.

"They're all in the loop, and I hope they speak out, but it's up to them," he said.

"I'm not going to push them in any way direction. I just want peace and love between United States and Canada. We are one people, and all we need is to have trust between each other."