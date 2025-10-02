Nelson News

Sockeye salmon are coming home in an historic return to the Columbia River

Salmon coming home

Contributed Bringing the Salmon Home Initiative

A combined effort between the Syilx Okanagan, Secwépemc, and Ktunaxa Nations, in partnership with the provincial and federal governments, has seen two adult sockeye salmon make the journey from Canal Flats, B.C., to the Pacific Ocean and back again.

The salmon fry were bred from wild stock by the Okanagan Nation Alliance's hatchery in Penticton and released in 2023.

The fish were tagged with non-invasive trackers, and since their release, they have managed to navigate through major dams as far north as the Chief Joseph Dam in Wash., which is just above where the Okanagan River flows into the Columbia River.

The Columbia River's headwaters in B.C.’s Kootenay region were once the spawning grounds of the world’s greatest salmon runs, but have since been blocked to returning salmon since the downstream construction of Grand Coulee Dam over 86 years ago.

“This is a powerful affirmation of what our elders and knowledge keepers have always told us,” says Chief Keith Crow, Lower Similkameen Indian Band.

“Our peoples have never stopped working together across colonial borders to call the salmon back. The salmon belong here, and with ceremony, Indigenous knowledge combined with western science, and determination, we are bringing them home,” Crow says.

One adult sockeye was tracked making its way upstream past Wells Dam in Washington State as of June 30, 2025. The second adult sockeye was detected passing through the nearby Rocky Reach Fishway on July 7, 2025.

Mark Thomas, Shuswap Indian Band Councillor, Secwépemc Nation, and Chair of the Bringing the Salmon Home Executive Working Group says this is proof that, given the chance, the salmon will return.

"This moment is cause for celebration, reflection, and renewed commitment. We do this work for our grandchildren, for the river, and for all of our relations,” says Thomas.

“This result confirms the success of collaborative reintroduction studies and the resilience of salmon life cycles once thought lost from these waters," says Randene Neill, B.C. Water, Land and Resource Stewardship Minister.

The Columbia River spans 2,000 kilometres, with almost 40 per cent of the river’s length originating in B.C.