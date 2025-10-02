Nelson News

Next Report Card on Homelessness for Nelson to be released

Insight on homelessness

Photo: File The next Report Card on Homelessness will be released by the Nelson Committee on Homelessness on Oct. 8.

The latest report card on homelessness is ready to be revealed.

The Nelson Committee on Homelessness (NCOH) will launch the 15th annual Report Card on Homelessness on Wednesday, Oct. 8 at 11:30 a.m. at the KAST Innovation Centre, 91 – B Baker St.

“The meeting will highlight the finding of this year’s report card, emerging trends and what this might mean for the services provided and the gaps that exist,” said Phyllis Nash, NCOH co-hair.

And the message has not changed in 20 years since the committee first began its work, she added.

“We maintain our stance that it is a basic human right to have a home, that ‘housing first’ is essential to address the major problems faced by the homeless populations and that it is essential to provide support to individuals as they transition from street entrenchment to permanent housing,” Nash said.

The solution to homelessness includes collecting data and insight from the point-in-time count, said Amanda Ladner, coordinated access lead and coordinator for the NCOH.

“Ending homelessness requires collaboration and bridges across several agencies and levels of government,” she said. “It starts with Bridging Belonging, involving persons with living and lived experience in the solutions.”

On the rise

The 2024 point-in-time count found “chronic homelessness” was on the rise in Nelson.

The survey — conducted on Nov. 7, 2024 — found that 56 per cent of those who were homeless in the city and have been without stable, long-term housing for a year or longer, is 32 per cent higher than it was in 2018.

Although both figures are less than the current provincial average of 70 per cent — up from 53 per cent in 2018 — it was a concerning trend and one that doesn’t have any immediate solutions, noted NCOH co-chair Cheryl Dowden at the time.

“On average, someone currently experiencing homelessness in Nelson has been without proper housing for 25 months, or just over two years,” she said. “The vacancy rate in Nelson has been zero per cent for over 10 years.”

In total, 122 Nelson residents were found to be in some form of homelessness during the 24-hour enumeration and three-week survey period, with 102 people completing the survey.

A total of 40 Nelson residents were found to be unsheltered or absolute homeless, a designation which included anyone sleeping in a tent, a makeshift shelter, an empty building, an unheated trailer, park, or sidewalk or any other unsheltered outdoor location.

An additional four people were found to be staying in vehicles, while 59 people were provisionally housed at two shelters and four transitional housing sites. A further 19 people, primarily youth, were found to be “couch-surfing” or staying at someone else’s place because they had no safe home of their own to go to.

Failing grade on accommodations

With a vacancy rate of zero per cent, if something does come on the market it will come at significant cost, the Nelson Committee on Homelessness found in its last annual Report Card on Homelessness for Nelson.

Since 1990, B.C. rental costs have increased two-and-a-half times, but the shelter allowance from Income Assistance is still $375 — the same amount it has been since 2007.

People disadvantaged through homelessness and poverty cannot compete, the report noted.

“The lack of housing is a crisis, however, ending homelessness means also providing extra help for people facing complex issues,” the report noted.

Nelson’s Coordinated Access service brings partners together to support people with multiple needs, even in the absence of housing, the report stated.

“Homelessness and poverty are community-wide responsibilities. We have successes to build on, and we can end homelessness in Nelson if we work together.”