Nelson News

School support workers urge SD8 to reinvest surplus into student services

Put surplus to work: union

Photo: File A $4.4-million SD8 surplus is a chance for public schools to recover from years and years of cutbacks to student services, CUPE 748 has urged.

A school district budget surplus reported late last month is an opportunity to regain some ground lost over the last two decades with student services, says the district’s school support workers’ union.

CUPE 748 president Kathy Centrone said the School District No. 8 (Kootenay Lake) $4.4 million budget surplus should be “reinvested to strengthen and increase direct student supports.”

Representing over 300 support workers in SD8 public schools, the surplus is an opportunity to help students, families and communities in the region, said Centrone in a statement earlier this week.

“This surplus is a chance for our public schools to recover from years and years of cutbacks to student services,” she said. “It is also our opportunity to invest in new services that families in the region desperately need.”

SD8 secretary-treasurer Cathy MacArthur stated on Sept. 18 that for the year ending June 30, 2025, the SD8 board of trustees received a clean audit report — provided by an independent auditor — with no deficiencies or errors.

“The district remains in a stable financial position with an accumulated surplus of $4.398 million, aligned with board policy and Ministry of Education and Child Care expectations and requirements,” noted MacArthur in her report to the board.

The district generated $85.3 million in revenue, including $67.8 million in the operating fund, $14.4 million in the special purpose funds, and $3.1 million in the capital fund.

Expenses totalled $85.4 million with $63.7 million (75 per cent) for instruction, $4.8 million (five per cent) for district administration, $13.4 million (16 per cent) for operations and maintenance and $3.5 million (four per cent) for transportation and housing.

It has been two decades of eroding provincial funding for public schools in the Kootenay region that has not kept pace with the needs of students and their families, said Centrone. With stronger SD8 finances, the school district could expand direct supports for students with complex learning needs, as well as mental health and addictions needs.

“We have many students who need one-on-one help to succeed in a classroom. Having more supports could be life changing for them and their families,” says Centrone. “With a bit more help from education assistants, youth and family support workers, all students could have a chance to thrive in school and in the community.”

The surplus could also be used to establish before- and after- school child care.

CUPE 748 represents over 300 school support workers in the Kootenay Lake School District No. 8, as education assistants, youth and family support workers clerical support, custodial and maintenance services, and many more positions.