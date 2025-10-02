Nelson News

Break and enter at construction site nets thieves around $2,000

Photo: File Approximately $2,000 worth of tools were stolen in a Sept. 22 construction site break and enter.

Approximately $2,000 worth of tools were stolen in a break-and-enter at a construction site in Nelson.

On Sept. 22, the Nelson Police Department (NPD) responded to a report of a break and enter at a construction site within city limits.

Workers reported that approximately $2,000 worth of tools had been stolen, said Emily Taburiaux of the NPD in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

“Upon investigation, the members on scene found that entry had been gained through a window that was closed but left unlocked,” she said. “It appears that a pry bar or similar tool was used to force the window open.”

The scissor arm of the window was broken, leaving a large enough opening for a person to enter the building.

The investigation is ongoing.

Importance of serial numbers

Serial numbers play a critical role in identifying and recovering stolen property, said Taburiaux.

Whether it’s a bicycle, power tool, electronic device, or any other valuable item, recording the serial number greatly improves the chances of recovery, she explained.

“For example, power tools are frequently targeted by thieves due to their high resale value and portability. Without a recorded serial number, it can be difficult for police to confirm ownership or return the item to its rightful owner,” Taburiaux said.

It is recommended that all residents:

Record the serial numbers of valuable items;

Take clear photographs for reference; and

Store this information securely.

Calls for service

The NPD responded to 152 calls for service in Nelson from Sept. 20-27.