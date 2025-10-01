Nelson News

Nelson CARES Society will operate new supportive housing project on Government Rd.

Housing project mgr. found

Photo: File The building will add 43 supportive homes to the Heritage city for people who are homeless.

Nelson CARES Society has added another building to its Nelson roster.

The operating contract for the new supportive housing complex at 45 Government Rd. on the west end of Nelson has been awarded by B.C. Housing to the affordable housing society.

People who take up residence in the building will have access to a range of non-clinical supports for adults, seniors and people with diverse abilities including life skills training alongside connections to healthcare, mental health and substance-use services.

“The 45 Government Road building is an ideal location to provide a supportive housing program that will best serve Nelson’s unique needs,” said Nelson CARES Society housing director, Joanne Motta.

Since 2020 Nelson CARES has been operating a supportive housing project at the North Shore Inn. In 2022 B.C. Housing purchased the building. Today, 28 units of low-barrier housing with 24/7 support staff have reduced the number of people in the city experiencing homelessness.

The partnership has created a stable pathway for some residents to continue along the housing continuum, said Motta.

“For example, with the support of Nelson CARES staff, a North Shore Inn tenant was able to access the SAFER subsidy program, which helps make rent more affordable for seniors in BC, and successfully moved into independent housing,” she said.

Nelson CARES Society executive director Sarah Magee agreed.

“We very much look forward to taking on the operation of this building and adding to the already vital housing and support services that we provide the community,” she said.

Initially built in 2019, the 30,000-square-foot building was rezoned in 2023 to mixed residential and commercial use. B.C. Housing will take ownership of the four-storey building once construction is complete, which is expected in summer 2026.

“These homes will greatly impact the Nelson community by providing people with connection and services to help them stabilize their lives,” said Christine Boyle, minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs. “Working with our housing partners, we will continue bringing people indoors, keeping people safe and making our communities stronger.”