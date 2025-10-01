Nelson News

New Rosemont Elementary School mural reflects community, inspires student pride

Photo: Submitted Rosemont Elementary School Principal Lindsay MacKay helps grade 2 student Nolan Webb cut the ribbon in celebration of the new school mural. It was designed with input from the entire school and painted by Nolan’s dad, artist Coleman Webb with help from artist Bryn Stevenson. Paint and supplies were donated by Nelson Home Hardware.

A vibrant new mural now wraps around four walls of Rosemont Elementary, transforming the school’s exterior into a celebration of local nature, Indigenous culture and community spirit.

The mural was unveiled at a school-wide celebration on Sept. 17. It was created by local artist and Rosemont parent Coleman Webb, with support from fellow artist Bryn Stevenson and input from students, families and staff.

During the celebration, Grade 2 student Nolan Webb — Coleman’s son — cut the ribbon to officially recognize the mural’s completion, while Indigenous Education staff held a smudging ceremony to bring good energy to the space.

“This mural has completely transformed the space,” said principal Lindsay MacKay. “It’s more than just art — it’s a reflection of who we are as a school and a community. Students see themselves in it. They feel proud of their school.”

The project began two years ago when Webb approached the school with the idea of replacing an outdated mural. Although a community arts grant application was unsuccessful, the school community rallied behind the mural concept.

Students participated in a skip-a-thon, and the Rosemont Elementary parent advisory council (PAC) fundraised through numerous events to help bring the vision to life. Coleman and Brynn generously donated most of their time to the project, and Sean Dooley, along with the Nelson Home Hardware team, donated paint and supplies.

In spring 2025, the school engaged students, staff and families to identify the mural’s key themes. A survey revealed that local wildlife, Indigenous representation and the surrounding landscape mattered most to the school community.

The final mural includes a black bear in its prime, iconic local mountains, a soaring osprey and spawning Kokanee salmon — images that reflect the natural beauty and abundance of the region.

The mural also reflects the school and district’s commitment to the strategic priorities of cultural and identity development, and connected learners who are creative stewards of the natural world. SD8 Indigenous educators Laury Carriere and Jesse Halton, along with Indigenous parent Danica Weager, participated in the project to ensure cultural elements were respectfully and meaningfully included.

“Every day when students and families arrive, they’re greeted by something that mirrors their community,” said MacKay. “That sense of belonging and connection is powerful. It influences how students engage with their learning and with each other.”

The mural’s main entrance panel proudly features the school’s name, welcoming students with bold colour.

Students have responded with enthusiasm, said principal MacKay.

“I have heard so many positive responses like, ‘It’s so cool that our school has this now,’ and, ‘It makes me feel proud when I walk in,’ or ‘I helped with the ideas, and now it’s on the wall!’”

MacKay believes the mural fits in well with other outdoor artwork in Nelson and hopes it will be seen as part of the city’s rich cultural fabric.

“This mural is a gift to our students and to our neighbourhood. It’s art, it’s learning, and it’s community—all in one,” said MacKay.