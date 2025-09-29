Nelson News

Elephant Mountain Lit Fest returns for its 14th year

Photo: Submitted This year's Elephant Mountain Literary Fest has readers, workshops, and some new additions to the festival line-up like the Literary Bingo event.

An “exciting” lineup of author readings, workshops and an open mic/book fair headline the 14th annual Elephant Mountain Literary Fest (Oct. 2-5).

Featured writers and artists include visiting authors like Kevin Chong, Eddy Boudel Tan and Finnian Burnett, as well local writers like Sarah Louise Butler, Renée Harper, Philip Seagram, Rayya Liebich and Eileen Delehanty Pearkes.

“This year's Elephant Mountain Literary Fest has some fantastic readers, exciting workshops, and some new additions to the festival line-up like the Literary Bingo event,” said the festival’s executive director, Tressa Ford.

“Our evening reading events will explore some of the most fundamental questions we can ask in storytelling: who are we? What is our place in the world? The festival also offers several excellent workshops dedicated to helping people tell their own story through mediums like oral storytelling, flash fiction, and songwriting. There are so many different ways to engage with the power of stories.”

This year’s festival offers a variety of workshops, including:

Five in-person workshops: Literary Journeys Across Distance and Time with Eddy Boudel Tan;

Challenging the Hero’s Journey: Taking a U-Turn from a classic narrative pathway with Kevin Chong;

Telling Your Story to an Audience: with Mike Funergy;

Roadmap to an (almost) perfect flash fiction story: with Finnian Burnett; and

čn̓kwnixtn̓ in̓t̓at̓úpaʔ / singing: with my great grandmother with N̓ʔiy̓sítaʔtkw (LaRae) Wiley.

There will be one online webinar, The Great Debate: Self-Publishing vs Traditional, offered by FriesenPress.

The in-person festival events kick off Thursday, Oct. 2 with the open mic and book fair. The festival continues on Friday, Oct. 3 (7 p.m.) with an author reading event exploring the theme

of “Story and Human-ness” — featuring readings and a panel discussion by Kevin Chong, Eddy Boudel Tan, Finnian Burnett and Philip Seagram.

The following day, on Oct. 4 (7 p.m.) is another author reading event exploring “Story and Place.” The event will feature readings from local writers Sarah Louise Butler, Renée Harper, Rayya Liebich and Eileen Delehanty Pearkes, as well as a panel discussion.

Tickets

Elephant Mountain Lit Fest offers sliding scale pricing this year.

Reading events have $10, $20 and $30 options, and workshops offer a choice between $15, $25 and $35.

Workshops, webinars and tickets to the reading events can be booked online through the festival’s website at emlfestival.com. The open mic and book fair are by donation.