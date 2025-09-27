Nelson News

Support Timo’s flight fund from Nelson to Vancouver: a cancer journey

GoFundMe for Timo, 9

Nine-year-old Timo is bravely facing an aggressive cancer.

Currently at B.C. Children’s Hospital nine hours away in Vancouver, his Nelson family has started a fundraiser to help bring together funds for support with expenses such as gas, accommodation and flights to be by his side.

Timo’s journey began in late June when a painless lump in his neck appeared. By the end of August, Timo was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a mature B-cell type which spreads quickly. Timo was immediately admitted to the Children's Hospital in Vancouver, the only place in B.C. with the expertise and facilities to treat this kind of cancer.

“The doctors reassure us that Timo will be cured,” his parents Wendy Wolbert and Keith Hubbard wrote in a GoFundMe page. “But the treatment requires four to five months of intense chemotherapy, and Timo must stay in the hospital full-time to receive meds and close monitoring. Once treatment is complete, several years of follow-up visits will ensure Timo is fully healed.”

To stay united, the Nelson family has uprooted to Vancouver. Timo's brother, Louis, moved to a new secondary school for the fall semester and he visits Timo every day.

“When we hear them laughing together, everything feels okay,” his parents wrote on the GoFundMe page. “The oncology ward is equipped with fabulous things to keep kids happy: games, consoles, musical instruments, art supplies, pet visits, and even stationary bikes. There's also a sofa-bed so Timo always has one of his parents for company, day and night.”

B.C. Children's Hospital is a nine-hour drive from the family’s home in Nelson, through mountain passes with hazardous conditions. This fund will be used to cover travel expenses over the coming years as the oncology team in Vancouver monitors Timo's health and remission.

The goal is to raise $16,000 and $12,231 has already been raised.