Request for information issued to public by police in search for man last seen Aug. 24
RCMP search for man, 38
Photo: Submitted
Police issued a missing person notice for Rylan McPhee, 38, who was last seen Aug. 24 in Passmore.
Nelson RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 38-year-old man last seen in the Slocan Valley.
On Thursday afternoon police issued a missing person notice for Rylan McPhee, 38, who was last seen Aug. 24 in Passmore, north of the junction of Highway 3A and Highway 6.
“Police are looking to contact Rylan and confirm his well-being,” said RCMP Cpl. Dirk Pitt in a statement.
McPhee is described as 180 centimetres tall (five-foot, 11 inches), weighing approximately 70 kilograms (155 pounds), with brown hair, green eyes and a slender build.
McPhee is not known to have a vehicle.
If anyone has information on McPhee’s whereabouts, please contact the Nelson RCMP at 250-352-2156.
