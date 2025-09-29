Nelson News

Old Nakusp Fire Hall building for sale, Collective worries for its future

Photo: Old Fire Hall Collective Society / Facebook Nakusp and Area Development Board was not successful in its application for funding for a new community hub.

Nakusp’s old Fire Hall building is up for sale, and the Old Fire Hall Collective Society (OFHCS) fears its future could go up in smoke.

The collective hosted three information sessions on Sept. 9, 17 and 21, to inform the public of the situation.

This spring, the village announced that it would list surplus municipal properties for sale, as part of an ongoing asset management strategy to increase reserves for future building, equipment and infrastructure repairs.

The village-owned Fire Hall building was among the listed properties, with the sale offer extended exclusively to the collective. The price: $430,000. The village also offered the society first dibs on the neighbouring parking lot for $115,000. OFHCS was given six months to decide whether it wants to purchase the properties.

“The village has never collected money to place into reserves to maintain this property,” read a June 17 letter from the village to OFHCS, informing the society of the sale. “This leaves the taxpayer at risk of significant expenses when repairs are required, and increased taxes to make up for the years of no reserve contributions.”

The non-profit society, unable to purchase the building for the listed price, has instead offered to put a clause into its lease agreement: that it’s willing to continue all maintenance and upkeep of the Fire Hall.

Alternatively, OFHCS proposed a sale price of $40,555, calculated by deducting the leasehold improvements — totalling $239,445 — from the 2014 B.C. Assessment value of $279,000. The 2014 assessment figure was used as that’s when the society began building restoration.

OFHCS board member Rosemary Hughes said the society’s use of the building has not cost the village a dime; OFHCS has funded renovations of the derelict building and all maintenance for the last 10 years.

If neither lease negotiations nor a sale go through for OFHCS, Hughes said the village wants the society to move operations to the Nakusp and District Sports Complex. Even with upgrades, Hughes and other OFHCS board members say the complex space is not suitable for OFHCS’s programs.

Hughes urged the community to get involved and advocate for the society and its programs, which include: the 50 Mile Farmers’ Market; a weekly soup kitchen; equipment and tool rentals; a commercial kitchen to rent; seeding saving and preservation workshops; studio and event space rentals; and a geothermal greenhouse in the works.