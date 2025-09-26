Nelson News

RDCK climate action work called into question

Photo: File photo The RDCK offices.

A motion calling for a halt to climate action work at the RDCK prompted a robust discussion around the table at the September 18 RDCK board meeting.

Most directors were in favour of an analysis of the RDCK’s climate action work, but were opposed to immediate suspension of the programs.

In the end, the board directed staff to prepare a report outlining the historical and current work that’s been done to meet the goals of the BC Climate Action Charter and the Partners for Climate Protection Program. The staff report will include funding sources for each project; scope of work undertaken; staff and external resources required; milestones met; reporting completed; and community and organizational benefits realized.

Area C (Creston area) Director Kelly Vandenberghe made the motion, asking for the immediate suspension all work related to the Climate Action Charter and Climate Protection Program, and asking staff to prepare and present a cost-benefit analysis.

“Participation in voluntary climate frameworks has expanded our financial, staffing, and administrative obligations, exerting pressure on local budgets and property taxes, often without transparent demonstration of tangible local benefits,” said Director Vandenberghe. “Supporting this motion means overriding outside expectations that may not fit in our geography, demographics, or lived experiences. It restores the autonomy of our board to assess and clarify the true costs and local outcome of climate-related commitments, ensuring only those actions with robust, evidence-backed returns are advanced.”

Area I Director Andy Davidoff reminded the board that the RDCK had made public commitments to act on climate change. “Suspending participation sends the wrong message – that we’re walking away from these promises,” he said.

Many noted that pausing participation could jeopardize current and future grant opportunities. Vice Chair Aidan McLaren-Caux said investments in climate action were intended to prevent future costs; pulling away could be more expensive.

City of Castlegar Director Maria McFaddin said it does seem like climate programs take up a lot of the RDCK’s energy.

“I think there’s a sentiment coming from the public that this has taken over all the conversation,” she said.

And this is causing tension: how do they know what climate initiatives are hitting the mark, and which are missing it?

“It doesn’t matter if we have trees and the environment is great, but we as individuals can’t [afford to] live in them,” she said.

A report from staff on work related to the Climate Charter and PCP will give the board a deeper understanding.

“So we can show the public that what road we’re going down is the right road,” said Village of Salmo Director Diana Lockwood.

The BC Climate Action Charter is a voluntary agreement between the BC government, Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM), and each local government signatory to act on climate change. Signatories commit to becoming carbon neutral in their corporate operations; measuring and reporting their community’s greenhouse gas emissions; and creating complete, compact, more energy efficient communities.

The Partners for Climate Protection Program is a five-step milestone framework to help local governments reduce emissions. It’s managed and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM).