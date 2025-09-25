Nelson News

Village of Nakusp restores beloved hot springs source trail

Photo: Village of Nakusp Gavin Arnot, Amanda Murphy, Councillor Tina Knooihuizen, Mayor Tom Zeleznik, Councillor Aidan McLaren-Caux, and Councillor Dolly Edwards cut the ribbon at the opening of the newly restored Nakusp Hot Springs Source Trail.

The Village of Nakusp welcomes all to explore the restored Hot Springs Source Trail, which journeys through the forest to the source of the area’s cherished hot springs.

The official ribbon-cutting took place on September 17.

Improvements to the trail included repairing erosion and installing boardwalks to protect the pipes that bring the waters to the pool, and the sensitive habitats that the trail wends through.

“There is poison ivy in the area, and of course we’re protecting people,” the Village’s Chief Administrative Officer Wayne Robinson told the Valley Voice. “But poison ivy is not something that is found very commonly in BC. It’s a bit of a special ecosystem, so the idea was that this would help protect that.”

All the cedar for the boardwalks was sourced locally from Box Lake Lumber and McCormack Farm, and planning and construction were done in-house. One of the hot springs operators, Gavin Arnot, is a Red Seal carpenter. He was aided by summer students and staff from the Village’s public works and parks department to craft the boardwalks.

The project is a result of years of hard work. It was funded by a $38,400 grant from Columbia Basin Trust, a $42,000 grant from the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), and $9,600 from the Village.

More projects are underway for the hot springs. Heat pumps are being installed in the chalets. The pumps will use leftover water from the pools to heat domestic water and for space heating. Previously, there was a diesel boiler.

Signage is also forthcoming and will recount the area’s history and cultural significance.

CAO Robinson said the Village is working on a recreation master plan in the next six months. Part of the plan will include how to expand the offerings at the hot springs.

He said stay tuned for new opening hours starting November 1.