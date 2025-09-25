Nelson News
Photo Gallery: Ostrich farm granted stay on cull
Photos from the ostrich farm
A police officer stands near a wall of hay bales on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, which were placed earlier this week around the perimeter of the Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, B.C., to block the culling of 400 of the farm’s ostriches. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Hemens
Click here to view gallery
Photo: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian Press
The mother and daughter at the centre of a movement to save their flock of 400 ostriches from a cull order had just finished a sombre and tearful prayer alongside supporters at their farm in British Columbia on Sept. 24, when they heard the Supreme Court of Canada had granted a last-minute stay, sparing the birds for now.
The cull was ordered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency in response to an outbreak of avian influenza first detected at Universal Ostrich Farms last December.
Here are scenes from the farm after the stay was granted.
More Nelson News
RECENT STORIES
- 1 ecosystem, 2 countriesSalish Sea - 12:16 pm
- Arrest after home invasionFort St. John - 12:12 pm
- Outdoor rink being preppedKamloops - 12:00 pm
- Car crashed into buildingKamloops - 11:57 am
- Tree chipping for charityPeachland - 11:46 am
Real Estate
2122 Hwy 95
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$125,000
more details
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$125,000
more details
West Kootenay BC SPCA Featured Pet
Adia West Kootenay BC SPCA >
Nelson Quick Links City of Nelson
Regional District of Central Kootenay
Nelson & District Chamber of Commerce
Nelson and Kootenay Lake Tourism
Nelson Discussion Forum
School District 8 - Kootenay Lake
Nelson Public Library
Regional District of Central Kootenay
Nelson & District Chamber of Commerce
Nelson and Kootenay Lake Tourism
Nelson Discussion Forum
School District 8 - Kootenay Lake
Nelson Public Library
© 2025 Castanet.net