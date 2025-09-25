Nelson News

Photo Gallery: Ostrich farm granted stay on cull

Photos from the ostrich farm

The mother and daughter at the centre of a movement to save their flock of 400 ostriches from a cull order had just finished a sombre and tearful prayer alongside supporters at their farm in British Columbia on Sept. 24, when they heard the Supreme Court of Canada had granted a last-minute stay, sparing the birds for now.

The cull was ordered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency in response to an outbreak of avian influenza first detected at Universal Ostrich Farms last December.

Here are scenes from the farm after the stay was granted.