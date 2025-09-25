Nelson News

Okanagan Nation Alliance 'does not take a position' on ostrich cull, despite rumours

First Nation staying out of it

Photo: The Canadian Press Karen Espersen, centre, the co-owner of Universal Ostrich Farms, speaks with supporters with her daughter, Katie Pasitney, at the farm in Edgewood, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, as the Canadian Food Agency prepared to cull 400 of the farm’s ostriches this week.

The Okanagan Nation Alliance is refuting claims that they are getting involved in the ostrich cull in Edgewood, B.C.

Rumours have spread online in recent days that a local First Nation issued a “cease and desist” to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency over the planned cull, with a multiple social media influencers claiming the Syilx Okanagan Nation stepped in.

But in a statement Thursday, the Syilx Okanagan Nation "does not take a position on the ostrich cull itself."

“As Syilx people, our collective mandate remains to uphold our responsibilities to the land, waters, and the native species that belong to our territory,” said the statement.

“This responsibility is grounded in our Syilx laws and declarations, which affirm our inherent role as caretakers of tmixw—the life force and all living beings within our homelands.”

The statement emphasized that the ONA is focused on the health and protection of native species in the region.

The Okanagan Nation Alliance represents seven First Nations in the B.C. Southern Interior, including the Okanagan Indian Band, Upper Nicola Band, Westbank First Nation, Penticton Indian Band, Osoyoos Indian Band and Lower and Upper Similkameen Indian Bands.

The Union of BC Indian Chiefs did, however, announce opposition for the cull on Wednesday, citing concerns over a lack of consultation with First Nations.

The leader of the B.C. Conservatives called for "common sense" while challenging the premier to speak out against the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s intention to cull nearly 400 ostriches at a West Kootenay farm.

John Rustad opened his address at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention on Thursday addressing the ostrich cull being pursued by CIFA following a December 2024 outbreak of avian flu.

Owners of the Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood were granted an interim stay by the Supreme Court of Canada on Wednesday. CIFA said it will comply with the stay and file a court response, while it maintains control of the ostrich enclosure at the southeastern B.C. farm.

“Why wouldn't we just be testing if there's a problem, address it, if there's not a problem, let them live,” Rustad said in front of hundreds of local government representatives.

"Here’s a challenge to David Eby to speak out and say that this is wrong. He gets an opportunity to speak tomorrow, stand up and say this is wrong, and add the voice trying to make sure that we get a little common sense to how things get done here in British Columbia.”

Rustad’s comments were met with applause from several delegates in the room.

The interim stay is the latest development in a series of court battles and social media campaigns in an all-out effort to save the flock from being destroyed after the outbreak of avian flu that went on to kill about 70 ostriches on the farm.

The matter has reached a boiling point in recent days, with police, CFIA employees and farm supporters now stationed at the site.

Photo: Kristen Holliday John Rustad, B.C. Conservative party leader, speaks at the UBCM convention in Victoria on Thursday.

Supporters of the Universal Ostrich Farm remain on site near the Edgewood property, a day after an interim stay of the cull of the birds was announced by the Supreme Court of Canada.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is looking to cull nearly 400 ostriches at the farm following a December 2024 outbreak of avian flu. The matter has reached a boiling point in recent days, with police, CFIA employees and farm supporters now stationed at the site.

While farm spokesperson Katie Pasitney previously said she expected the cull to take place this past weekend, the birds were spared, at least temporarily, by an interim stay granted by the Supreme Court of Canada on Wednesday.

The court is considering an application by the farm for leave to appeal a lower court decision that had allowed the cull to proceed.

The CFIA says it will comply with the stay and file a response with the court, while it maintains control of the ostrich enclosure at the farm in southeastern B.C.

The agency says the search warrants authorizing them to take control of certain areas of the farm, including the ostriches' pen, remain in effect, and they'll be providing “appropriate feed and water with veterinary oversight.”

The interim stay is the latest development in a series of court battles and social media campaigns in an all-out effort to save the flock from being destroyed after the outbreak of avian flu that went on to kill about 70 ostriches on the farm.

Espersen, who is a co-owner of Universal Ostrich Farms, told media and supporters that she felt numb but overjoyed by the news of the stay.

Several CFIA workers in head-to-toe white protective suits could be seen shaking feed onto the ground inside the ostriches' pen on Wednesday.

A wall of hay bales had been constructed around part of the birds' enclosure the day before in preparation for the cull. Several of the bales were burned by fire early Wednesday morning, with RCMP saying the cause of the blaze is believed to be suspicious.

Later that day, an opaque fence was installed in the field in front of the bale wall, which is about three metres in height, visible from the highway.

Wednesday, the BC RCMP announced it's investigating reports of threats made against businesses believed to be connected to the CFIA operation.

Police say the situation escalated dramatically when a Lower Mainland business reported receiving threats that its offices would be shot at, and employees were threatened with being followed and harmed at their homes.

Investigators say they are now working to identify those directly responsible.

