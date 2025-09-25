Nelson News

Friends expected to gather for annual clean up of Cottonwood Creek

Celebrating B.C. Rivers Day

Photo: Submitted Friends of Kootenay Lake Society.

In celebration of B.C. Rivers Day, Friends of Kootenay Lake Stewardship Society (FoKLSS), in partnership with Living Lakes Canada (LLC), invites the Nelson community to join a streamside cleanup along Cottonwood Creek on Monday, Sept. 29 (1-3 p.m.).

Meeting at the Cottonwood Falls Park parking lot, volunteers of all ages are encouraged to participate in this hands-on effort to protect and restore one of Nelson’s most iconic urban waterways.

This is the second annual cleanup of Cottonwood Creek, supporting LLC’s ongoing Cottonwood Creek Revival Project, which aims to revitalize the creek’s health and biodiversity.

Supplies such as buckets, trash pickers, gloves, and garbage bags will be provided in limited quantities — volunteers are encouraged to bring their own if possible.

Light snacks and refreshments will be available, and FoKLSS swag will be offered by donation. Families and children are welcome to attend.

“We’re proud to celebrate B.C. Rivers Day by connecting the community with this important urban stream,” said Lily Feeback, FoLSS program coordinator. “Events like this help us build a culture of care and stewardship around local water bodies.”

How to participate

Register through the FoKLSS Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/friendsofkootenaylake/posts/join-us-for-bc-rivers-day-cottonwood-creek-cleanup-for-the-second-year-in-a-row-/1236518831851859/

Save time by signing the online waiver in advance: