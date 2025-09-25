Nelson News

RCMP investigating escalating threats linked to planned cull at B.C. ostrich farm

Threats fly after CFIA raid

Photo: Rob Gibson Police at Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood, B.C

UPDATE: 7:15 p.m.

The BC RCMP has launched multiple investigations after receiving reports of escalating threats of violence against businesses believed to be connected to a Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) operation at Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood.

In a news release Wednesday, police say the threats began on Monday, Sept. 22,, the same day CFIA officials first attended the farm under the authority of a search warrant to undertake a cull.

Since then, numerous businesses across the province have been flooded with threatening phone calls and emails, many using intimidating language aimed at pressuring them to cut ties with CFIA's operation. Authorities note that some of the businesses targeted were not involved at all.

On Wednesday, Sept. 24, police say the situation escalated dramatically when a Lower Mainland business reported receiving threats that its offices would be shot at, and employees were threatened with being followed and harmed at their homes.

“The RCMP fully supports peaceful, safe and lawful protest,” an RCMP statement says.

“However, these acts, as well as inciting violence against businesses and employees, go far beyond the scope of protesting an issue. We want to emphasize that violence, threats, intimidation tactics and harassment campaigns are criminal and will not be tolerated.”

Investigators are now working to identify those directly responsible.

Police stress that "there is no online protection" for those engaging in these actions.

“Companies have a right to conduct business with whomever they wish, just as protesters have a right to their freedom of expression and association,” the RCMP added.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the threats to contact their local police.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

UDPATE 5 p.m.

The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs says it is “deeply concerned” about the plans to cull nearly 400 ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood, B.C.

The First Nations political advocacy group issued a statement Wednesday about the “highly contentious and brutal cull of ostriches in response to avian influenza.”

The UBCIC says that any cull must be done so in consultation with First Nations.

“UBCIC stresses the incredible importance of humane practices in any culling that must occur and urges transparency and accountability in how decisions are made and implemented,” the group’s statement said.

“UBCIC will continue to monitor the situation closely and we reiterate our call for a lawful, transparent, and humane approach that respects First Nations rights and interests and prioritizes animal welfare. It is imperative that we all do our part to protect Mother Nature's creatures.”

The group says it is celebrating an interim stay of the cull issued earlier Tuesday by the Supreme Court of Canada.

The ostrich saga landed in the House of Commons Wednesday when Mel Arnold, Conservative MP for Kamloops- Shuswap- Central Rockies, asked Minister of Health Marjorie Michel why she did not “work with the agriculture sector to resolve this issue.”

“Canadians are looking to this government to explain why the cull is necessary, but the Liberal government has not posted a public update in over a month.”

Michel responded that the matter is before the courts and she would not comment, beyond saying she has been working with the agriculture minister on the issue.

Pete Davis, BC Conservative MLA for Kootenay Rockies, released a letter Wednesday that he sent to the federal Minister of Agriculture about the cull.

Davis asked the minister why the feds have not opted to study the ostriches for herd immunity to avian flu.

“I urged your office to consider alternatives that would both safeguard public health and allow for the advancement of valuable knowledge."

At the farm property on Wednesday, RCMP officers took steps to further secure the pens where the ostriches are being kept. The moves was made the wake of a suspicious fire overnight that partially burned a straw corral that is being built by the CFIA.

Blue modular fences were placed along the road, restricting access to the birds, which remain in the custody of the CFIA pending the outcome of the application to the Supreme Court of Canada.

UPDATE 12 p.m.

A stay order issued by the Supreme Court of Canada does not mean the Canadian Food Inspection Agency will be leaving the Universal Ostrich Farm anytime soon.

The interim order issued by the country’s highest court grants the CFIA ongoing custody of the nearly 400 ostriches set to be culled.

The farm’s lawyer Umar Sheikh says they have been working around the clock to obtain the eleventh-hour stay.

Explaining the process, Sheikh said they have filed two motions, one on Friday to seek leave for the case to be heard by the Supreme Court. Once that was filed, the farm could apply Monday for the interim stay.

“And in the meantime, the CFIA made its way to the farm, and everything has gone on as it is,” he said.

“These are not simple applications. We're dealing with the Supreme Court on very complex legal issues. And so they have to be right.”

The order gives the CFIA until Oct. 3 to file a response to the farm’s applications, but Sheikh believes the agency will move quicker than that. The RCMP also remains on site at the request of CFIA.

“As soon as they respond, we have two days to then file a brief reply, and then the court will make a decision.”

He said the CFIA has already provided their response to the farm’s interim-stay motion but still has to serve the farm with their response to the application for the case to be heard by the Supreme Court.

Sheikh believes the court will be “pretty quick” with its decision on whether it will accept the case, noting that the court order states the file will be dealt with on an expedited basis.

Supporters elated with stay

A crowd at the farm erupted in cheers Wednesday when news of the interim stay broke, with several saying God had heard their prayer.

"They're safe today! They live today!" said Katie Pasitney, whose mother is a co-owner of the farm.

"We have time," she said, embracing her mother, Karen Espersen.

"Getting arrested was worth it," she told Espersen.

RCMP officers — called in by the CFIA to help keep the peace during the cull — had arrested the pair on Tuesday after they refused to leave the ostriches' enclosure the previous night.

They were allowed to return home, but are prohibited from entering the birds' pen, which remains under the control of the CFIA.

Espersen said she felt numb, but overjoyed by the news.

"I just want to run in and hug my birds, but I can't right now," she told reporters.

"It's the power of prayer," she said, adding "this was too close."

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Hemens A supporter of the Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, B.C., celebrates after learning that an interim stay order was granted by the Supreme Court of Canada on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, delaying the culling of 400 of the farm’s ostriches.

A wall of hay bales used to corral the flock had been constructed at the farm on Tuesday, and by Wednesday morning it had been charred by fire.

Parts of the roughly three-metre high wall were still smouldering and workers could be seen spraying the blackened areas with water as smoke billowed into the sky.

Ostriches were visible behind the burned wall, grazing and moving around, while several RCMP vehicles were stationed in front of the enclosure.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark was at the farm Wednesday and said the Mounties are investigating the cause of the fire, which is believed to be "suspicious."

He said police became aware of the fire shortly before 4 a.m. and firefighters from Edgewood helped douse the flames and soak the rest of the bales.

"From my understanding, the damage is mostly cosmetic. There's not a lot of structural damage there," Clark said of the wall of bales.

The other co-owner of Universal Ostrich Farms, Dave Bilinski, said earlier Wednesday that the farmers would never start or condone a fire.

The farm has generated a large following on social media, with supporters worldwide, and some have gathered at the property this week to support the owners in their fight to prevent the destruction of the herd.

The farm's lawyer has argued in court that the surviving birds are now healthy and scientifically valuable. Both the Federal Court and the Federal Court of Appeal rejected the arguments and the Appeal Court later refused to grant a stay of the order to cull the animals.

The CFIA has said in court documents that the ostriches were infected with a more lethal strain of the avian influenza virus, and a source of infection or reinfection can remain in the environment long after individual birds have recovered.

with files from The Canadian Press

UPDATE 10:05 a.m.

The Supreme Court of Canada has granted a last-minute stay over the destruction of a flock of ostriches until the court mulls an application for leave to appeal.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has been on the farm in the West Kootenays for days preparing for the cull of nearly 400 birds.

The high court's document, supplied by the farm's lawyer Umar Sheikh, says the order stays the enforcement of the CFIA's "stamping-out policy" until the application for leave to appeal is dismissed or, if leave to appeal is granted, until the case is disposed of.

The news came on the farm just as a crowd of people had gathered for a prayer, and supporters erupted in cheers when the farm's spokeswoman Katie Pasitney announced the stay.

The farm's co-owner Karen Espersen says the news made her feel numb, but overjoyed and that she wanted to run and hug the birds.

The cull order was made shortly after avian flu was detected in the flock last December and nearly 70 animals died, but the farm has been fighting the animals destruction in court and on social media since then.

UPDATE 9:27 a.m.

Owners of the Edgewood ostrich farm that has been the focus of international attention are celebrating this morning.

According to Katie Pasitney it was around 9 a.m. when she learned from her lawyer that an interim stay of the cull was ordered by the Supreme Court as it considers an application for leave to appeal.

Next steps remain to be seen, though farm representative Jeff Gaudry indicated that the issue may be on its way to the Supreme Court.

Official sources have yet to confirm the change in the cull order, though it's a celebratory situation at the farm where the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has been with RCMP for the last two days.

More to come.

UPDATE 7:02 a.m.

Photos and videos indicate there was an overnight fire in the hay bale wall constructed at the Universal Ostrich farm in Edgewood, B.C.

The fire is said to have started at around 4 a.m. and was largely out by sunrise. It's unclear how this will affect activity by the RCMP and Canadian Food Inspection Agency. The wall of hay bales, which is about three metres tall, was constructed Tuesday as part of the planned cull of 400 birds.

One of the people reporting from the farm, Jeff Gaudry, said in a social media post he's been told by officials that the birds are currently safe.

As the day got underway, he said an estimated 100 people had already gathered at the farm to support Karen Espersen, who is a co-owner of the farm, as well as her daughter, Katie Pasitney.

Pasitney posted a video on her Facebook page late Tuesday saying it would be a "sleepless night" ahead of the ordered cull.

Officials have yet to respond to a request for information about the fire at the farm.

Photo: Contributed Unofficial reports of a fire at the Ostrich farm are being made.

ORIGINAL 6:21 a.m.

Officials with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency are preparing for the cull of about 400 ostriches on a British Columbia farm following an outbreak of avian influenza first detected in the herd last December.

A wall of hay bales about three metres tall has been constructed at the farm near the tiny community of Edgewood in southeastern B.C., and several people wearing white protective suits could be seen from the nearby highway on Tuesday.

The installation of the hay bales followed the arrests of Karen Espersen, who is a co-owner of the farm, as well as her daughter, Katie Pasitney, after they refused an opportunity to voluntarily leave the ostriches' pen earlier Tuesday.

The pair returned home later in the day, although Pasitney says they are not allowed to go back inside the ostrich pen, which has been under CFIA control since Monday.

Pasitney posted a video on her Facebook page later Tuesday saying it would be a "sleepless night" ahead of the ordered cull.

Officials have not confirmed when the cull will start.

The other owner of the farm, Dave Belinski, voluntarily left the ostriches' enclosure earlier Tuesday, saying he had to remove his truck from inside the pen.

Pasitney told the media that she and her mother have yet to be charged, but a court date has been scheduled.

The B.C. chapter of the SPCA, meanwhile, issued a statement Tuesday saying the CFIA is the decision-making authority for disease control, including the case involving Universal Ostrich Farms. The SPCA does not have the power to intervene or influence decisions in cases involving the avian flu, the group says.

When an animal is suffering from an illness that cannot be treated or poses a serious public health concern, it says "euthanasia may be an appropriate action."

"In these situations, the BC SPCA believes the methods used to euthanize any animal must be humane and ensure that fear, pain and anxiety are kept to minimal levels prior to and during killing," the statement says.

The society "recognizes the negative impact of euthanasia ... on the animals, farmers, and the community," it adds.