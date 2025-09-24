Nelson News

Raise a glass and your voice; pub choir experience hits Nelson

The opportunity awaits for those who want to sing in a group.

The Royal will host Inside Voices, a one-night-only event that creates a fun and welcoming space for all to sing together (Wednesday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.).

Modeled on Toronto’s celebrated Choir! Choir! Choir!, the concept is simple: a room full of strangers gather, learn a song together, and become the choir. There are no auditions, no rehearsals, no sheet music — just the collective experience of making music with others.

Led by choral director Allison Girvan and by accompanying musician Avi Silberstein, the event is expected to highlight the joy of community through song.

“Although our event will undoubtedly attract many who already sing in choirs, the goal is also to offer an outlet for others who are missing the chance to sing together,” said Silberstein.

There’s something magical about the fleeting nature of a pub choir night, Girvan added.

“It's spontaneous, a little unpredictable, and completely wonderful,” she said. “For one night only, some who are friends gather with others who are strangers and all become choirmates for a single moment in time.”

For this debut event, the crowd will be singing the familiar 80’s hit Take On Me by A-ha — as well as warming up with Tina Turner’s What’s Love Got To Do With It and Rick Astley’s Never Gonna Give You Up.

And yes, 80’s outfits are strongly encouraged, said Silberstein.

“Whether you’re a choir connoisseur, shower singer, a karaoke regular, or just someone who misses the magic of singing with others, this event is your chance to be part of something unforgettable,” he said.