Funding helps complete child care centre in Creston with 110 new spaces

Photo: Wikimedia, Creative Commons The child care centre will include 36 spaces for infants and toddlers, 50 spaces for children ages three to five and 24 spaces for school-age child care.

A total of 110 new licensed child care spaces are being created in Creston.

Construction of a new child care centre was made possible by more than $10.8 million in funding through the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund.

As a result, more families in Creston will have access to affordable and high-quality child care, said Arnold DeBoon, mayor of Creston.

“This project is about helping local families live, work and thrive in our community,” he said. “We know that access to housing and child care are two of the biggest challenges facing Creston families, and this project tackles both at once. We are deeply grateful to have been selected as a recipient of the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund.”

The child care centre will include 36 spaces for infants and toddlers, 50 spaces for children ages three to five and 24 spaces for school-age child care.

“These new spaces give parents more flexibility to plan their work and family schedules, while ensuring children have a safe, engaging place to learn and grow,” said Lisa Beare, minister of Education and Child Care, in a statement.

Since 2018, ChildCareBC’s space-creation programs have helped fund more than 41,500 new licensed child care spaces in B.C., with more than 26,200 of those spaces now open.