Province adds 500K in grant funding for Nelson climbing gym project

Cube 2.0 gets grant support

Photo: File Construction of The Cube 2.0 is tentatively set for fall 2026 as a mass timber build, using local resources to cut down on the carbon footprint.

It won’t be “no mas” for the Cube 2.0 as the community-led climbing gym project will be receiving $500,000 from the province to help showcase the benefits of mass-timber construction.

Cube 2.0, a three-storey climbing gym in Nelson that will be an Olympic-level facility that showcases sustainable practices in a rural setting, is being advanced by the Kootenay Climbing Association (KCA).

In mid-June, Cam Shute and Jayme Moye from the KCA confirmed not only major sponsors for the proposed indoor climbing facility at Selkirk College’s 10thStreet campus, but also the completion of schematic designs for both the building and the climbing wall itself.

In its pursuit of a new indoor facility — the current climbing facility no longer meeting the needs of the growing climbing community — the association has successfully secured major funding, including a $400,000 grant from the Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program (REDIP) awarded in May 2025 and the Gaming Grant program.

Industry support has also grown for the climbing project, with partnerships established with Kalesnikoff Lumber and Spearhead Timberworks to support materials and design expertise.

Shute and Moye explained that “community outreach has been strong, including events such as the Reel Rock Film Tour fundraiser, selection as Kootenay Co-op’s community organization of the month, and the launch of a patron campaign. The project is also connected to the low carbon homes pilot, further aligning with regional sustainability goals.”

The KCA representatives told council at the time that the intent now is to finalize design elements, continue applying for grants, and conduct a third-party assessment of the project.

As well, a request will be sent to the Regional District of Central Kootenay (via the Recreation Commission No. 5) to designate Cube 2.0 as a regional strategic priority and assist in pursuing additional funding.

Four new buildings across B.C. are each receiving $500,000 — totalling $2 million — to demonstrate and showcase the benefits of mass-timber construction.

The four projects were announced at the 2025 International Woodrise Congress, an international conference on tall-wood and sustainable construction hosted in Vancouver this year.

The projects were selected through the fourth intake of B.C.’s Mass Timber Demonstration Program (MTDP), which helps local builders, designers and manufacturers advance their use of mass timber technologies, scale up innovative construction practices and improve production capabilities, while creating new skilled jobs, supporting climate-smart development and strengthening B.C.’s forest-based economy.

These demonstration projects help lessen the risk of implementing mass timber in B.C., paving the way to export B.C. wood and expertise to global markets.

The gym vision

The Cube is the only climbing gym in the Nelson area. In addition to providing 280 square metres (3,000 square feet) of climbable surfaces, the Cube also runs after-school climbing programs for youth, adult programs like Women’s Wednesdays and local bouldering competitions.

For 12 years since it opened, the Cube has seen its usage more than double (from 4,000 climber check-ins annually to 9,000), and its annual membership increase more than 400 per cent. In the same time period, participation in after-school programs has increased 460 per cent (from 58 to 268 kids).

“Perhaps most notably, the Cube is unable to service all the interested youth in our community because it’s too small — in 2021, every youth program was filled with a wait list,” said KCA member Jayme Moye in March, 2022.

“The current facility is too small to accommodate Olympic-regulation rope-climbing walls and speed-climbing walls.”

KCA would be responsible for all cost associated with site permitting, preparation, construction and long-term maintenance and operations.