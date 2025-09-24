Nelson News
Low-flying helicopters over Central Kootenay for gas line inspections
People in the Central Kootenay area may see low-flying helicopters in the sky over the next month.
From Sept. 23 to Oct. 23, Talon Helicopters and LaSen Inc. will be flying over the region to help FortisBC inspect its natural gas transmission lines.
The flights will take place during daylight hours and are approved by Transport Canada.
The helicopters use LiDAR technology to scan for any problems in the gas pipelines.
This is part of FortisBC’s regular safety checks and helps make sure the system is running safely and reliably.
The Regional District of Central Kootenay is one of 24 areas across B.C. where these flights will happen.
Flights will be quick in each area, and there will be no ground work involved.
Regional District of Central Kootenay
Nelson & District Chamber of Commerce
Nelson and Kootenay Lake Tourism
Nelson Discussion Forum
School District 8 - Kootenay Lake
Nelson Public Library
