West Kootenay ostrich farmers arrested, released as cull moves ahead

UPDATE 3:35 p.m.

The two ostrich farmers arrested earlier Tuesday for refusing to leave the birds’ pen have now been released from custody.

Katie Pasitney and her mother, Karen Esperson, were arrested earlier Tuesday. Dave Bilinski, farm co-owner, left the pen on his own accord with the family’s things.

“We're not allowed to go across the road in their quarantine zone,” Pasitney explained to the media after her release.

She said it's still not clear if they will be formally charged with obstruction.

In a statement, the RCMP confirmed Pasitney and Esperson were arrested under the “Health of Animals Act for obstructing CFIA agents from performing their duties.”

Pasitney said they are not giving up hope and is thankful for the supporters who have gathered at the farm and online.

“We can create a positive change, even if it looks bad and you go through some of the toughest moments as a family,” she said.

When asked how her family’s ordeal with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency would end, she said “those animals are going to be alive.”

“We're going to restore hope in Canadians. We are going to fix a flawed, broken system. We're going to repair it, and we're all going to remember this as one of the most amazing moments in Canadian history — that we saved almost 400 animals from near death in their last moments.”

“We're just going to hold on to that hope.”

Pressure placed on businesses

The farmers and their supporters have been placing public pressure on businesses and hotels that have been servicing the CFIA or RCMP.

Pasitney earlier praised a Vernon hotel that refused service to RCMP assisting with the cull and two truck companies have refused to allow their vehicles be used as transport. Their support is something she said she appreciated.

Penticton-based Berry and Smith Trucking says they have been getting calls all day from people mistaken that they are involved in the cull.

“We have no association with this whatsoever. We have no involvement. And we don't condone what's happening there,” said Berry and Smith vice president Kaolin Mallette.

Mallette says he is confused how his company’s name got caught up in the backlash.

“We don't have any trucks in the area. We don't have any equipment in the area, we've been around for 70 years, so we have old equipment that's been sold, maybe something like that — I don't think so, though.”

He thinks that farm supporters may have mistaken their trucks for another firm’s.

“We've got about probably 1,000 phone calls today, all sorts of online reviews and just horrible messaging,” he said.

“We have nothing to do with it. Please leave our staff and our company alone.”

The RCMP says it has received complaints from area businesses that have been targeted by the supporters of the farm.

“We are investigating these incidents and will take steps to ensure that those who unlawfully interfere with or threaten the safety of any person or property may be held accountable in accordance with the laws of Canada,” said RCMP.

Photo: Rob Gibson CFIA staff appear to be constructing a corral made out of hay bales as they prepare for the cull.

UPDATE 1:33 p.m.

One of the owners of the Edgewood ostrich farm that has gained global attention said he knew an arrest was imminent, though his family had high hopes for a more positive outcome.

Dave Bilinski said he left the Universal Ostrich Farms enclosure of his own accord Tuesday morning, while Katie Pasitney and her mother, Karen Esperson, stayed behind.

"The only way we could get our stuff out of the trailer— our computers and phones and stuff— was to put them in the truck and I drove it out," Bilinski said.

He confirmed that Pasitney and Esperson were arrested shortly thereafter and Bilinski said that he has yet to make contact and find out how they are doing.

It's been a stressful couple of days since CFIA and RCMP arrived, and he said they were hoping to have enough time for their lawyer to get their paperwork in place and get their supporters lined up.

"It's happening now," he said. "So many people are listening right now."

He said the support they've received from the public has helped delay the cull, though for how long remains to be seen.

More people are weighing in on what is happening at the farm, including those who have gathered at its gates, politicians both in Canada and abroad and animal groups.

Kelowna Lake Country MLA Tara Armstrong has been a longtime supporter of the activity at the farm.

"I’m deeply disturbed to hear reports that Katie Pasitney has been arrested at the Ostrich Farm and that the CFIA is preparing to slaughter hundreds of healthy ostriches," Armstrong said on X this afternoon.

"This is a case of gross government overreach and a completely unjustified use of state violence."

UPDATE 12:33 p.m.

Police have confirmed that two arrests at the Edgewood ostrich farm were made.

"Earlier today one of the three people inside the pen chose to leave voluntarily, and two remained inside and have since been arrested," Staff Sgt. Kris Clark said. "Those individuals have been transferred to command post."

Clark did not confirm whether the cull was underway or the timeframe for it, but said that from this point onward, anyone entering the quarantine area beside the pen will be suiting up with the appropriate personal protective equipment.

The RCMP will continue to keep property secured until the CFIA work is complete.

As tensions escalate and the CFIA keeps moving ahead with its cull order, more animal advocacy groups are calling for a stay.

An organization called Animal Justice is urging the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to rethink the cull and allow independent testing.

"We are deeply concerned about the fate of these ostriches, and question whether it makes sense to kill them so many months after avian flu was first detected,” Camille Labchuk, lawyer and executive director of Animal Justice, said in a media release.

“They are essentially being penalized for surviving. Ostriches are intelligent, long-lived, and sensitive animals whose lives have individual value. They should not be killed simply to prove a point about regulatory authority, particularly if the risk of disease transmission has already passed.”

The organization also said they've heard that the birds have been put under extreme duress in the lead up to the cull.

UPDATE 12 p.m.

Police say “arrests may be imminent,” at the Edgewood ostrich farm where they’ve been tasked with assisting the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Staff Sgt. Kris Clark said Tuesday that the ostrich farm owners and supporters of their cause were allowed to sleep in the bird pens overnight. They've been told that today is the day they have to leave voluntarily, or they will be removed.

“Every situation certainly has its challenges,” Clark said.

“In this case, there's a lot of passion here from the supporters. There's been an ongoing conflict for a number of months now, and so we take that into consideration, certainly, when we're planning for an operation like this.”

One arrest was made in the area Monday.

Clark said that the situation was unrelated to what was happening at the farm, but there was an assault shortly after they arrived at a neighbour’s home.

The person believed to be involved was arrested and taken into custody.

UPDATE 9 a.m.

Representatives from the Edgewood ostrich farm whose flock is subject to a cull order, were again told to leave or face removal by police called in by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Katie Pasitney, whose mother is a co-owner of Universal Ostrich Farms, has been posting videos to her Facebook page and early Tuesday she had another where she pleaded with an CFIA official, asking that she and her family be able to stay with the birds and feed them.

She was told she had to leave, and in a video taken later shown outside the bird enclosure, she decried the decision.

"The world's going to watch farmers be taken from the property they've been protecting their animals on for 35 years," she said in a video.

"We are not a commercial poultry facility. We are not poultry. These birds deserve the right to be fed by our hands for the last days while they prepare for their inhumane euthanization and eradication of life ... decades of life."

When she later returned to the bird enclosure she called for more support and intervention to the order.

Earlier in the morning she praised two companies she said have chosen to stand behind them and refuse service to police and the CFIA.

She earlier claimed that a Vernon hotel refused service to RCMP assisting with the cull and that two truck companies have refused to allow their vehicles be used as transport. Their support is something she said she appreciated.

Photo: The Canadian Press Karen Espersen, right, the co-owner of Universal Ostrich Farms, speaks with supporters with her daughter, Katie Pasitney, at the farm in Edgewood, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, as the Canadian Food Agency prepares to cull 400 of the farm’s ostriches this week.

ORIGINAL 5:59 a.m.

The owners of an ostrich farm, whose flock is subject to a cull order, must leave today or face removal by police called in by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

RCMP and CFIA officials arrived Monday and served a warrant on the farm in southeastern British Columbia, where the owners have been fighting the cull order prompted by an outbreak of avian influenza that went on to kill 69 ostriches.

Katie Pasitney, whose mother is a co-owner of Universal Ostrich Farms, posted a video to her Facebook page Monday evening showing a CFIA official telling the farmers they would be allowed to stay in the birds' pen overnight.

However, the unnamed man says the CFIA has control of the property and there would be "consequences" if the farmers did not leave voluntarily overnight or on Tuesday.

The farmers have brought their fight to save about 400 surviving ostriches to multiple levels of court, arguing they are now healthy and scientifically valuable, while the CFIA has said they were infected with a more lethal strain of the virus.

The farmers have repeatedly called for testing to determine the birds' status, and Pasitney told the media Monday that the farmers' lawyer was filing paperwork in an attempt to have the case heard by the Supreme Court of Canada.

-By The Canadian Press