Don’t dial and dash when mistakenly calling 911 NPD advise

Stay on the line for 911

If you accidentally dial 911, do not hang up, according to the Nelson Police Department (NPD).

Instead, stay on the line and speak with the dispatcher, NPD said in a statement on Saturday. A dispatcher will ask a series of questions to determine whether you are in an emergency.

Hanging up can actually delay response to real emergencies and tie up valuable resources, said NPD special Const. Emily Taburiaux.

“Every abandoned 911 call is taken seriously. We assume you're in danger until you can tell us otherwise,” she said.

Accidental 911 calls have become increasingly common with modern smartphones equipped with SOS features, Taburiaux added.

“These features allow users to call 911 in various ways, such as pressing the side and volume buttons together or clicking the side button five times,” she explained. “While these functions are essential in emergencies, they have also led to a significant rise in unintentional 911 calls.”

Between Jan. 1 and Sept. 20 the NPD received 454 abandoned 911 calls.

An abandoned 911 call occurs when the caller hangs up immediately without speaking to dispatch. In these cases, dispatchers will attempt to call back. If there is no answer, they will ping the phone’s location and dispatch an officer to the nearest location to ensure the caller is safe, assuming an emergency may be in progress.

Request for public assistance

On the night of Sept. 15 a Honda EV2200 generator was stolen from a fenced compound within Nelson.

The NPD are requesting any information to assist in locating the item.

The Honda EV2200 generator’s serial number is EANMT1169071.