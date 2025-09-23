Nelson News

Fifth electric vehicle added to Nelson’s municipal vehicle fleet

Photo: Jamie Perchie / Tamarack Media Fleet and transit manager Jody Koehle (left), and sustainable energy strategist Emily Mask (right) with the City of Nelson's electric vehicle fleet.

A fifth electric vehicle is being added to the City of Nelson’s electric vehicle fleet.

As part of national Drive Electric Week Nelson is adding a 2025 Ford Lightning, part of the city’s advancement of a carbon-neutral future — one aspect of the city’s 2023–2026 Strategic Plan and its climate action strategy, Nelson Next.

In June 2024, Nelson city council adopted the “Fleet Electrification plan” to support the goal, promoting an “electric-first” approach, meaning that when vehicles are due for renewal, the fleet team considers EVs first and integrates them whenever possible.

To accommodate the growing number of city-owned EVs, new charging infrastructure has been installed at the public works facility with support from a Plug In B.C. grant. Five charging heads are now in place to serve the current fleet, with additional capacity available for future expansion.

In 2026, B.C. Transit will install EV chargers in the city works yard to support two new EV buses that will replace two diesel buses in Nelson conventional transit fleet.

“We’re building the foundation for the future,” said City of Nelson fleet and transit manager, Jody Koehle. “The new chargers allow us to expand the city’s EV fleet in a smart, affordable way.”

The city will continue acquiring EVs where appropriate to reduce fuel costs, improve air quality, and set an example for other rural communities across B.C., Koehle added.

“As a clean energy provider, it makes sense for Nelson Hydro to add an electric vehicle to our service fleet,” said Nelson Hydro general manager, Scott Spencer. “This transition shows how small communities can embrace new technology while keeping essential services running reliably.”