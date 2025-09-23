Nelson News

Ostrich farmers hope for 'miracle' as CFIA moves to cull flock over avian flu

Last stand at ostrich farm

Photo: MP Scott Anderson / Facebook Police, CFIA staff have coverged on the Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood, B.C.

UPDATE 6:55 p.m.

A last stand to try and save 400 ostriches from an ordered cull is unfolding along a dusty gravel road near the tiny community of Edgewood in southeastern British Columbia.

Yellow tape has been strung around the ostriches’ pen, where the co-owner of the farm and her daughter, Katie Pasitney, are staying put after police and Canadian Food Inspection Agency staff told them they must leave Monday ahead of the cull.

Pasitney said she doesn’t know what will happen over the next 24 hours as their lawyer files paperwork in an attempt to have their case heard by the Supreme Court of Canada.

“Watching my Mom today fall to her knees multiple times thinking she’s going to lose everything has been probably one of the hardest days of her life, and mine too, because you just don’t understand. It’s hard to understand how, how did we get here?” she said in an interview, sitting in a pickup truck with her mother inside the pen with the birds.

Pasitney said the ostriches were agitated by drones as officials moved in Monday, but appeared more docile later that day, as they sense something unfolding at the farm.

Officials with the RCMP and the CFIA arrived with disposal trucks on Monday and served a warrant on the farm, which has been fighting the cull order for months after an outbreak of avian flu killed 69 birds starting in December.

Pasitney, who has been a spokeswoman for the farm, posted a video on Facebook of a man in a CFIA uniform telling her they have the authority to come on the property.

"The warrant also talks about the authority and the use of force, if necessary," the unnamed CFIA official said.

"We don't want to use force. Nobody can obstruct us from doing our lawful duty and our inspection duties as we proceed. It's going to take a couple days to set up."

Lengthy court battle

The fight to save the animals became the focus of multiple court battles, with the farm insisting the ostriches are now healthy and deserve to be saved for scientific research, while the CFIA says the birds were infected with a more lethal strain of the avian flu.

In court documents, the agency argued it didn't know how likely it is that the ostriches at the farm remain infected, or will become infected.

Earlier this month, a Federal Court of Appeal judge ruled the cull must be allowed to proceed, denying a request from the farm for another stay while it applies to be heard by the Supreme Court of Canada.

The judge said the farm has not established that its final proposed appeal "raises a serious or arguable issue."

In the video on Monday, a sobbing Pasitney can be heard talking to the ostriches, saying, "these guys are here to kill you."

Supporters gather at farm

Advocates at the farm had called on supporters to gather at the property this weekend ahead of the expected cull.

Signs posted around the property include ones calling to "save ostrich science," "stop the murder" and "the world is watching."

Emmy Pasieka lives in the area and has known the farmers — and their birds — since she was a young child.

“Some of them are very old and some of them are young babies. They were really sweet. I don't know if they had the bird flu or not,” she said while standing down the road from the farm.

“It was always a lot of fun to just park on the side of the road and you walk by the fence, and then you could find an egg that was almost like Easter … It's always been a part of our community.”

Pasieka said what’s happened to the farm is an example of government overreach and it should be stopped.

Rob Wilkinson has been coming to the farm from Kelowna on and off since January.

“I'm here to support the farmers, so that those farmers, if they survive this, and if not, at least there are other farmers that will be on board afterwards, are gonna see the light of this and say enough is enough,” he said.

Farm has local, international supporters

The ostriches have also gained international attention.

U.S. Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. sent a letter to the president of the CFIA asking him to reconsidering destroying the birds, while former T.V. personality and current administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Dr. Mehmet Oz, offered his Florida ranch to relocate the animals.

A statement from police on Monday said they were requested to attend the Universal Ostrich Farms by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency "who was granted lawful authority to execute a search warrant."

"Our primary role is to keep the peace and enforce the law while CFIA agents conduct their business," the statement said.

Scott Anderson, MP for Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee, reiterated his support for the farmers on Monday in a social media post.

"We're continuing to work behind the scenes to convince the minister to intervene, and we'll keep trying till the last minute," Anderson said.

The Okanagan Humane Society also said it sent a letter to the CFIA on Sunday asking for the cull to be stayed.

"The owners and residents in these communities and across the world are not being given sound, logistical reasoning for the cull and do not understand why retesting the animals is not being allowed," said Romany Runnalls, society executive director in the letter.

The CFIA did not respond to a request for comment.

Pasitney said she was feeling anxiety, sadness and thoughts of loss.

“Miracles happen every day, and we’re praying for a miracle,” she said.

The Canadian Press

Photo: Katie Pasitney A spokesperson for Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood, B.C., said in a live Facebook post on Monday that power has been shut off to the bird enclosure and dozens of police vehicles have converged in the area.

UPDATE 12:01 p.m.

Universal Ostrich Farm advocates in Edgewood are nearing the end of their battle to save hundreds of birds from a cull ordered in December.

Early Monday morning the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, escorted by the RCMP converged at the farm with the intention of executing search warrants and then, presumably, the cull order.

Farm spokesperson Katie Pasitney has been live-streaming events as they unfold throughout the day and in her latest post, she said she's looking for a miracle.

An earlier post shows her interaction with a CFIA agent, who said they are allowed to feed the birds their last meal, then they are ordered to leave the property.

The CFIA agent told Pasitney that the actual cull would not take place today as set up will take some time.

UPDATE 11:55 a.m.

An industrial cleaning contractor that has been the subject of a public pressure campaign by supporters of the Universal Ostrich Farm says it is not involved in a planned cull.

Nucor Environmental Solutions Ltd. posted a statement to its website Monday to “clarify some misinformation.”

“Contrary to online reports, Nucor Environmental Solutions Ltd has not been onsite and will not be onsite conducting any work at Universal Ostrich Farm,” said the statement.

Universal Ostrich Farm spokesperson Katie Pasitney had been urging supporters to contact the company to urge them to pull out of a rumoured contract to cull their birds.

Nucor was issued a contract from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency in May, according to public records, but the company says past work was limited to “biocontainment measures.”

“We are not involved in the destruction or disposal of animals at Universal Ostrich Farm,” said the firm.

“We are an environmental services company that provides the agricultural sector with biocontainment services, such as the decontamination of animals and equipment only. We specialize in mitigating the risk of environmental contamination.”

“Our services support B.C.’s poultry industry in difficult circumstances and contributes to the sector’s role in B.C.’s economy,” said Nucor.

Over the weekend, a Fraser Valley truck rental company announced it had asked the CFIA to return their vehicles after an uproar from farm supporters.

Clearway Car and Truck Rentals said they had no prior knowledge their vehicles would be used in the cull. Clearway’s withdrawal of services led farm supporters to cheer them as “heroes.”

On Monday, Pasitney and other farm supports have been urging the RCMP to stand down.

"This is your day, RCMP, to serve and protect. You don't serve and kill innocent animals that are unarmed, that don't have a voice," she said in a video posted to social media.

Pasitney asked the farm's followers in the video to please "stop the massacre" from happening.

The RCMP have said they are at the farm to keep the peace and the CFIA remains the lead agency on the file.

Earlier this month, a Federal Court of Appeal judge ruled the cull must be allowed to proceed, denying a request from the farm for another stay while it applies to be heard by the Supreme Court of Canada.

The judge said the farm has not established that its final proposed appeal "raises a serious or arguable issue."

At the time, Pasitney said the farm still intended to apply to Canada's highest court. They have until Oct. 3 to make that application.

UPDATE 8:10 a.m.

The spokesperson for the Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood is asking her supporters to follow her family's peaceful lead as attention on the facility intensifies.

Early Monday morning police and CFIA trucks arrived at the farm in large numbers, farm spokesperson Katie Pasitney said. Since that time, somebody did something to raise concerns from police. She did not offer insight into what that was.

"We invited police in to take that person out," Pasitney said, adding that they do not stand for violence and anyone who does is not following their lead.

Pasitney said they have been notified that there are three search warrants awaiting them and they are going to retrieve them.

They still have their lawyers trying to stop whatever is unfolding at their farm today.

The CFIA has not said when the cull would be carried out and have yet to reply to requests for more information. Police have, however, confirmed that they are at the farm.

"The RCMP has been requested to attend the farm by the lead agency, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), who was granted lawful authority to execute a search warrant," an RCMP representative said in an email.

"Our primary role is to keep the peace and enforce the law while CFIA agents conduct their business."

ORIGINAL 7:38 a.m.

A spokesperson for Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood, said Monday in a live Facebook post that power has been shut off to the bird enclosure and dozens of police vehicles have converged in the area.

Katie Pasitney started live streaming activities at the farm before sunrise, with the expectation the Canadian Food Inspection Agency would follow through with its plan for a cull of the birds ordered last December. The cull was ordered after an outbreak of avian flu killed 69 birds on the farm.

"We have convoys of police pouring in," she said in a video broadcast to a thousand or more followers. "Please help protect our farm. Please help protect these innocent animals... that have never been tested."

The CFIA has not said when the cull would be carried out and have yet to reply to requests for more information. Police have, however, confirmed that they are at the farm.

The farm has been the focus of intense focus for months. In May, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wrote a letter to the president of the CFIA, asking that the farm to be spared from a planned cull.

Kennedy, the U.S. secretary for health and human services, said in the letter to CFIA President Paul MacKinnon that there would be "significant value" in studying the ostriches' immune response to avian flu.

Conservative commentator Chris Sanders on Sunday said in a Facebook video that he is offering a couple of his ranches, and he'd like to help move the ostriches to Oklahoma, Texas, and South Dakota.

Sanders says he is calling on truck drivers to help him save these ostriches. That effort had some impact.

Last week the CFIA had rented several large panel trucks from Clearway Car and Truck Rentals in the Lower Mainland to help carry out the cull.

Saturday morning, Clearway posted on Instagram that they had no knowledge of what their trucks would be used for.

“A formal demand has been issued to the CFIA making it clear that we do not support or condone these actions and that our vehicles must be returned at once," the company said.

The farm lost bids to stop the cull in Federal Court and the Federal Court of Appeal, and last week was denied another stay of the cull order while it prepares to apply for leave to go to the Supreme Court of Canada, an application that must be made by Oct. 3.

— with files from CP