Former Nelson public works director and city councillor Bob Adams remembered

Photo: Submitted Former Nelson city councillor Bob Adams passed away earlier this month.

Nelson is mourning the loss of Bob Adams, a long-serving city employee and councillor, who passed away in September at the age of 82.

Born May 11, 1943, in North Battleford, Sask., Adams moved his family to Nelson in 1979. Though they arrived not knowing anyone, the Adams family quickly became part of the city’s fabric, building friendships that turned into lifelong bonds.

Adams dedicated much of his career to the City of Nelson, serving as director of public works before later stepping into the role of city councillor. Colleagues and residents remember him as a steady presence, committed to the community’s growth and well-being. Even after retirement, his passion for the city never waned.

After the passing of his wife, Lynn, Adams returned to his roots in North Battleford, where he spent his later years surrounded by family. He enjoyed sharing stories from his early life, cheering on the Saskatchewan Roughriders in his personalized jersey, and spending time with his daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

“He was a devoted dad, grandfather and great-grandfather who would do anything for his girls,” his daughter Jen said. “Our fun-loving banter and the memories we shared will always stay with me.”

Adams’ final days were spent with family by his side. He is remembered not only for his public service but also for his warmth, humour, and dedication to those he loved. A celebration of life will be held on Oct. 18, at the Hume Hotel in Nelson, a place filled with fond memories for the Adams family.

Friends and community members are invited to attend. The family expressed gratitude to staff at Caleb Village, Battlefords Union Hospital and St. Joseph’s Hospital for their care and support in his final days.

Adams is predeceased by his wife, Lynn, and son, Blake. His legacy of love, strength and kindness lives on in his family and in the community he served.