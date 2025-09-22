Nelson News

Break and enter leads to three charges for suspect

Photo: File Police arrested an individual for break and enter, and it resulted in three charges.

One charge led to three for a break-and-enter thief in Nelson.

On Sept. 15, the Nelson Police Department (NPD) responded to a caller who reported a break-and-enter at a secured parking garage.

The caller witnessed an individual gaining access to the garage by manipulating the door with a credit card. The caller did not observe anyone exiting the premises.

Upon arrival, the responding NPD officer heard movement inside the garage. All doors appeared locked and secured, but the suspect was soon seen approaching the main entrance from within the garage. The officer immediately arrested the individual for breaking and entering.

After being placed under arrest, the officer conducted a search where they discovered a key fob in the suspect’s possession. The fob activated a vehicle parked inside the garage, resulting in a second charge of theft under $ 5,000.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect was under conditions that prohibited possession of tools used for prying open doors. As a result, the individual was additionally charged with failure to comply with an undertaking.

The suspect faces three charges in total:

Break and enter;

Theft under $5,000; and

Failure to comply with undertaking.

If you suspect a break and enter in progress, call 911 immediately.