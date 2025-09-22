Nelson News

Human-caused wildfire on North Shore now ‘being held’

North Shore wildfire

Photo: B.C. Wildfire Service A North Shore wildfire is now being held.

Despite a new fire breaking out on the North Shore — and quickly being put under control — there is only one out-of-control fire currently burning in the Southeast Fire Centre region.

The Bradley Creek wildfire — discovered on Saturday — is two kilometres east of Kokanee Creek Provincial Park just a few hundred metres from Highway 31, is considered human caused, but is only .009 hectares in size.

In the region, the only out-of-control wildfire, the Burns Creek wildfire north of Grand Forks has now grown to 201 ha., up from 180 on Friday and 90 ha. on Wednesday.

The wildfire — 45 km. north of Grand Forks — has grown from the .1 ha. since it was discovered Sept. 8.

The lightning-caused wildfire has one initial attack crew responding, as well as heavy equipment. It currently sits as the only out-of-control wildfire in the southern portion of the Southeast Fire Centre region.

Clicking along at 72 ha. in size, the Bugle Creek wildfire is now listed as being held. Located 16 kilometres west of Castlegar, and two km. south of Highway 3, the human-caused wildfire was discovered on Sept. 4 and has firefighters, aviation and heavy equipment on site of the fire,

“Crews are continuing to establish control lines along the northern, eastern and western flanks,” said the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS). “Crews are moving to direct attack.”

The 450-hectare Kid Creek wildfire near Creston is now being held, according to the BCWS, as efforts to contain the fire, burning out of control since Sept. 2, have worked.

“Crews have achieved containment along the southern and eastern flanks,” the BCWS reported Wednesday. “Portions of the northwestern flank are in steep and inoperable terrain.”

Early last week the Kid Creek fire — located 22 km. northeast of Creston — grew from 310 ha. to 450 ha. in the span of two days.

Firefighters (an undetermined amount), aviation and heavy equipment are assigned to the fire, that has been burning since at least Sept. 2 (when it was discovered).

Still burning but listed as under control is the 102.6-ha. MacLeod Creek wildfire that has been burning since July 30, as well as the 182.5-ha. Northside Mount Mackie wildfire (burning since Aug. 3).