Nelson city council seeks the city’s next sports ambassador

Applications and nominations are now open for Nelson's sports ambassador.

The call is out for the next Nelson sports ambassador.

The City of Nelson is calling for applications and nominations for the community’s next sports ambassador, “a celebrated role that recognizes athletes who inspire both on and off the field.”

Each year, Nelson city council selects one individual athlete, group or team who has achieved a high standard of excellence in their athletic pursuits and who represents Nelson’s sports and recreation community in a positive, inspiring way.

The chosen sports ambassador is announced at a council meeting or the city’s annual reception, and receives a $1,000 honorarium.

“Our sports ambassadors highlight how sport connects us,” said Nelson Mayor Janice Morrison. “They inspire us both on and off the field, and their commitment to our community makes them role models we can all be proud of.”

Criteria for nomination

According to the City of Nelson, sports ambassadors are committed athletes who lead by example.

“They strive for success in their sport while giving back to the community, and they embody the value of recreation and active living, earning the respect of teammates, competitors, and community members alike,” read a statement from the city.

Applications and nominations are now open. Forms are available at nelson.ca and the deadline to nominate yourself or someone who inspires you is Oct. 17.