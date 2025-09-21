Nelson News

First Ride for Refuge to be hosted in Nelson

Ride for Refuge

Photo: Submitted The coordination committee (from right) is made up of Lily Mark, women's support worker, Tracy Fellows, NCS board member, Milena Biere, program manager Aimee Beaulieu Transition House, and Anna Maskerine NCS executive director (missing from photo Wendy Ramsay and Katie McEwan).

A multi-million dollar event is now coming to Nelson.

The Ride for Refuge is a peer-to-peer fundraising event that has raised over $23 million nationally since its inception in 2004, and on Saturday, Oct. 4 the first one will be staged in Nelson.

Hosted by Nelson Community Services, the Ride for Refuge is a family-friendly fundraising walk and bike ride in support of Canadian charities that serve people seeking hope, safety and freedom.

In Nelson, the funds raised will support the Aimee Beaulieu Transition House (ABTH) which provides emergency safe shelter and support for self-identifying women and children leaving domestic violence and abuse. The ABTH is marking its 30th anniversary serving the community and this fundraiser will support the programs and services offered there.

The Aimee Beaulieu Transition House is the only transition house in Nelson, and offers shelter and support services to women and their children who've experienced abuse. The staff there provide 24/7 crisis line response, emotional support, safety planning for leaving dangerous situations, and guidance on accessing local resources. These services are

vital to the people that they serve and the community at large, said NCS executive director, Anna Maskerine.

“Nelson Community Services is thrilled to be launching its signature fundraiser for Aimee Beaulieu Transition House, Ride for Refuge during this, its 30th anniversary year of providing shelter and support services to women and children fleeing violence and abuse.”

The Nelson Ride for Refuge will utilize the rails to trails system and begin and end at the Svoboda Road parking lot. Participants can choose to walk 2.5 or five kilometres or to bike a 10 km. or 20 km. route. There will be supported rest stops along the way and a celebration meal at the finish line.

Maskerine said Nelson Community Services is looking for walkers, riders, donors, sponsors and lots and lots of volunteers.

“There are lots of volunteer roles to choose from including set-up and tear-down crews, registration, food team, route marshals and medical support crews,” she said.