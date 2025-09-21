Nelson News

Ostrich farm facing cull order celebrates win after rental company demands CFIA return trucks

Ostrich farm gets 'win'

Photo: The Canadian Press Ostriches eat their feed at the Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, May 17, 2025.

UPDATE: 6:40 p.m.

The RCMP have clarified that they will not be conducting the cull of the ostriches at the Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood.

While farm spokesperson Katie Pasitney told the farm’s online followers that she believed the Kelowna RCMP would be directly involved in the culling, RCMP E Division spokesperson Staff Sgt. Kris Clark says this is not the case.

“To be clear, this is not an accurate statement and is causing dozens of people to call 9-1-1 dispatch, which is diverting resources from actual emergencies,” Staff Sgt. Clark said in an email.

"The lead agency with respect to the ongoing situation at the Ostrich Farm is the Canadian Food Inspection Agency."

The Okanagan Forest Task Force, a local group that cleans up trash left in the backcountry, has also been targeted by the farm’s followers. The confusion stemmed from Pasitney telling supporters that she believed the cull would be carried out by a “Kelowna Task Force.”

“We in no way have absolutely anything to do with this situation whatsoever,” OFTF president Kane Blake posted on Facebook. “Please let anyone know that this is not our area, jurisdiction, or anything to do with us.”

*The update has been clarified: A previous version of this update had stated that the RCMP would not be "involved" in the cull, when in fact, police said they would not be "carrying out" the cull. Police are at the farm to keep the peace and maintain security while the CFIA carries out any work.

ORIGINAL: 2 p.m.

Supporters of the Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood are celebrating what they're calling a win after a Fraser Valley truck rental company publicly demanded the Canadian Food Inspection Agency return their vehicles.

The CFIA has ordered the cull of about 400 ostriches at the B.C. Interior farm, after an outbreak of avian flu last December killed 69 birds on the farm.

Farm spokeswoman Katie Pasitney has said they believe the CFIA wants to carry out the cull this weekend, and they've called on their many supporters to come out to the farm for a “last stand.”

Last week, they had learned that the CFIA had rented several large panel trucks from Clearway Car and Truck Rentals in the Lower Mainland to help carry out the cull. Many supporters posted to the Universal Ostrich Farm Facebook page about leaving one-star reviews on the company's Google page in protest.

Saturday morning, Clearway posted on Instagram that they had no knowledge of what their trucks would be used for.

“Clearway had no prior knowledge that our vehicles would be used for this operation. We were made aware only yesterday and have since taken immediate action,” Clearway wrote.

“A formal demand has been issued to the CFIA making it clear that we do not support or condone these actions and that our vehicles must be returned at once.”

In a video posted shortly after the announcement, Pasitney thanked the company for their decision.

She went on to call on the Kelowna RCMP, who she believes will be carrying out the cull, to refuse.

“We can just say no. We can stand on the right side of history, we can restore that eroded trust between Canadians and RCMP,” she said.

The farm's owners and its supporters say the remaining 400 ostriches have recovered from their avian flu infection and are now healthy.

But the CFIA says the virus can still mutate and spread even if an animal appears healthy and therefore they pose a risk to other wild birds. It says the strain found at the ostrich farm was "among the most virulent" tested at Canada's National Microbiology Laboratory.

The farm lost bids to stop the cull in Federal Court and the Federal Court of Appeal, and was recently denied another stay of the cull order while it prepares to apply for leave to go to the Supreme Court of Canada, an application that must be made by Oct. 3.