Nelson News

Adventures on the reel head to the West Coast and back to Kootenay Lake

West Coast fishing pursuits

Photo: Submitted The salmon were scarce on the West Coast.

After a bit of a hiatus with the fishing report, we are back.

The annual West Coast fishery has come to an end and now all of our boats are back on Kootenay Lake.

So, here’s the latest fishing reports:

West Coast salmon/halibut

We are back from the west coast, and what an adventure it has been.

While the month of June was a good one for salmon and for big fish, we did see a slow down for the first couple weeks of July.

The first half saw lots of bottom fish being caught, as the salmon were few and far between, which is the exact opposite of last year. Even though the salmon were scarce, we managed to hook into plenty of ling cod and halibut to make up for it.

But, after the first couple of weeks, the salmon started to show up in numbers. Our favourite Flo Bay fishery lit up once the fish showed. Plenty of large chinook hanging around in shallow water. This has become one of our favourite fisheries.

Trolling was effective for a little while, but once the squid became thick, we had to switch techniques. Mooching with squid or jigging near the kelp became the most exciting times.

That lasted a few weeks and then the squid cleared out and the salmon started to spread out.

Lucky for us, there were lots of popular spots that the salmon were hanging around. So, if we couldn’t get them at one spot, we could usually find them at the next spot.

Halibut fishing was consistent throughout July and then became a bit more scarce in August. The new regulations didn’t help us either. There were a few sad faces when we had to release some of the bigger halibut this year. These same fish were allowed to be kept last year. So, a tough trade-off for our regular clients who were used to the old regulations.

Our biggest chinooks this year were just over 30 pounds, but the average fish was between 14 -20 lbs.

Some giant ling cod were caught this summer, as we spent more time targeting them this year. And, our popular rock cod fishery was a good one as usual. Lots of fun using ultralight gear and catching lots of scrappy rockfish with a few surprise ling cod on the spinning rod.

August was a good month as usual. In fact, it seemed the local run may have showed up a bit late this year. But, the trade-off was that there were a lot of fish on the shore line right until the end.

All in all, it was another great year on the West Coast.