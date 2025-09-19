Nelson News

RCMP says helicopters buzzing B.C. ostrich farm are unrelated to cull

Photo: The Canadian Press A sign calling for the protection of ostriches at the Universal Ostrich Farms is displayed at the farm in Edgewood, B.C., on Saturday, May 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Hemens

Police say helicopters seen buzzing a British Columbia ostrich farm that faces the cull of its flock over an avian flu outbreak are unrelated to the "ongoing situation" at the farm.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark says police are aware of the reports, which the spokesperson for Universal Ostrich Farms describes as "psychological warfare" as the farm waits for the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to begin the cull.

A video posted on social media by the farm in Edgewood, B.C., this week appears to show a helicopter swoop low over the property at night.

Tonight 2 military helicopters flew over our farm at night 9:10pm shining their spot lights on our ostriches. We sit here with an open, kill order on them and are asking for help from anyone and everyone around around the world to support these lives being saved. @elonmusk… pic.twitter.com/Uwk3RbU9wb — Save Our Ostriches call 250-870-8246 (@OstrichFarmBC) September 17, 2025

But Clark says police determined that low-flying helicopters seen near the farm are from a Penticton, B.C., flight school conducting night training in the use of a spotlight.

The farm has been calling on supporters to gather at the property this weekend ahead of the CFIA-ordered cull of about 400 ostriches, although the agency has said it will not release details or timing of any operation.

Farm spokeswoman Katie Pasitney says in a Facebook post that she doesn't want visitors to be "aggressive" but says a "last stand" is needed to witness the fate of the ostriches, which the inspection agency says pose an ongoing risk.

The farm's owners say the birds are healthy and a valuable scientific resource.

The farm lost bids to stop the cull in Federal Court and the Federal Court of Appeal, and last week was denied another stay of the cull order while it prepares to apply for leave to go to the Supreme Court of Canada, an application that must be made by Oct. 3.