Summer enforcement blitz ends in nearly 96 drivers taken off Kootenay roads

Photo: BC RCMP BC RCMP took 96 drivers off the road.

A summertime road blitz ended in Mounties taking 96 high risk drivers off the road.

Between June 13, and Labour Day, East Kootenay BC Highway Patrol officers removed 96 high-risk drivers from roadways across the region.

“These drivers put everyone on the road at risk,” Cpl. Brett Reiben said.

“By removing impaired, excessively speeding and prohibited drivers from our highways, our members are making the East Kootenays safer for families, commercial drivers, and all road users.”

In a media release, BC Highway Patrol said its officers intercepted 45 impaired drivers, each issued immediate roadside driving prohibitions ranging from 24 hours to 90 days.

They also caught 49 excessive speeders, traveling at more than 40 km/h over the speed limit; two of these drivers were recorded at 175 km/h in 100 km/h speed limit zones and two prohibited drivers, who were found operating a motor vehicle contrary their restrictions.

In total, 73 vehicles were towed and impounded for periods ranging from 3 to 30 days. All excessive speed violations resulted in a seven-day vehicle impound, in addition to significant fines and penalty points.