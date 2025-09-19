Nelson News

Area restriction rescinded for the Cultus wildfire area southeast of Nelson

Cultus restriction revoked

Photo: Wikimedia, Creative Commons The area restriction issued on Sept. 5 for the Cultus Creek area is now rescinded.

Although the Cultus Creek wildfire is large and still burning south of Nelson it has been contained and, as a result, its area restriction has been rescinded.

B.C. Wildfire Service is still responding to the wildfire — estimated to be 773 hectares — located in a remote area approximately 16 kilometres east of the community of Ymir, and 35 km. southeast of Nelson.

“Fire behaviour and activity for the Cultus wildfire has decreased, there is no longer a need to restrict public access to the area,” said BCWS in a statement.

“Before entering any area affected by a wildfire, people should be aware that significant safety hazards may be present. Fire-damaged trees may be unstable and could fall down,” said BCWS. “Ash pits can be hard to detect and can remain hot long after the flames have died down.”

The wildfire is in inoperable, steep and inaccessible terrain where it is not safe for ground crews to work.

“At this time, this fire is being monitored,” the BCWS stated on its online dashboard. “Some flanks of the fire are slowly backing downslope towards pre-identified containment lines.”

The wildfire is being managed using a combination of techniques with the goal to minimize damage while maximizing ecological benefits from the fire.

Six km. east of Cultus the .015-ha. lightning-caused wildfire near Wuttemberg Lake is now being classified as “being held” in the wake of its discovery on Sept. 9.

People are asked to exercise caution while travelling in the Cultus area. Even if an area restriction has been rescinded, officials still have the authority under the Wildfire Act and its regulations to order anyone to leave the area.