SD8 accumulated surplus reaches $4.4 M for previous school year: audit
Surplus reached in SD8
In these uncertain financial times, the Kootenay Lake School District No. 8 (Kootenay Lake) is in the unenviable position of having a surplus.
According to the recent audited financial statements prepared by SD8 secretary-treasurer Cathy MacArthur for the year ending June 30, 2025, the SD8 board of trustees received a clean audit report — provided by an independent auditor — with no deficiencies or errors.
“The district remains in a stable financial position with an accumulated surplus of $4.398 million, aligned with board policy and Ministry of Education and Child Care expectations and requirements,” noted MacArthur in her report to the board this month.
According to the "Financial Discussion and Analysis June 2025," the district generated $85.3 million in revenue, including $67.8 million in the operating fund, $14.4 million in the special purpose funds, and $3.1 million in the capital fund.
Expenses totalled $85.4 million with $63.7 million (75 per cent) for instruction, $4.8 million (five per cent) for district administration, $13.4 million (16 per cent) for operations and maintenance and $3.5 million (four per cent) for transportation and housing.
Operating fund revenues of $0.8 million and special purpose fund revenues of $68,000 were used to invest in tangible capital assets.
The resulting accumulated surplus for the operating fund and the capital fund on June 30, 2025 are $7.5 million and $20.5 million, respectively.
Source: SD8 financial statements 2024-2025
