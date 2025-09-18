Nelson News

Friends of Kootenay Lake Stewards host fall events at Harrop wetland and annual Kootenay Lake Summit

Back to the land (lake)

Photo: File The Kootenay Lake Summit is an annual celebration of the lake and its communities.

For those called to the land, the call to help the land is going out through three outdoor events offered through the Friends of Kootenay Lake Stewardship Society (FoKLSS).

The stewardship society is offering three fall functions that form a series of hands-on events at the Harrop Wetland and the upcoming Kootenay Lake Summit.

A “field day” — in which areas treated for invasive weeds will be fenced — a fall planting of native wetland species and the culmination with the Kootenay Lake Summit and Harrop wetland tour combine this fall for the stewardship offering.

The Kootenay Lake Summit is an annual celebration of the lake and its communities. Over the past 12 years, themes have ranged from the history of Kootenay Lake to the impacts of climate change and land use.

Each year, up to 120 participants gather to enjoy a meal, local music and presentations from Ktunaxa leaders, local experts and stewardship groups. Hosted at a different location around the watershed each year, the Summit is a cornerstone event for collaboration and learning.

“What has always inspired me about attending stewardship events is how quickly having a shared goal deepens my connection with the people attending, and also with the place that I'm working,” said FoKLSS summer stewardship program coordinator, Raine Freeman, in a statement.

“I enjoy arriving as strangers, and leaving with new friends. When I contribute to the ecological health of an area it also feels like I've befriended the land where I’m working. Now, every time I'm nearby I'll want to check on how it's doing. I look forward to building more relationships with the different, but connected, waterways that are a unifying thread through the Kootenay region.”

FoKLSS is a non-profit organization committed to protecting the health and future of Kootenay Lake through education, stewardship, and community engagement.

Upcoming fall programming

This fall’s programming includes:

Field Day, Sept. 27

Volunteers will help fence treatment areas where invasive species have been removed this season.

This work protects newly restored sites and supports ongoing wetland recovery.

Fall Planting Day, Oct. 18

Participants will be planting native wetland species within treatment areas to help re-establish a healthy ecosystem.

Community members who have been propagating native wetland plants at home are encouraged to bring their plants to contribute.

Fall Kootenay Lake Summit (Harrop), Oct. 25

This year’s summit returns to Harrop, bringing together residents, stewardship groups, and experts from across the watershed.

The event will feature presentations, discussion, and a (tentative) guided tour of the Harrop Wetland to showcase this season’s restoration work.

Participants will also be invited to help shape the next five-year work plan for FoKLSS.

