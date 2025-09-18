Nelson News

Outsourcing of fire dispatch call service expected to begin in 2026 to manage ‘unsustainable’ call volume

Photo: File Nelson's fire dispatch will be outsourced to the Regional District of Fraser Fort George in early 2026.

Fire dispatch services for Nelson will now be handled by the Regional District of Fraser Fort George, nearly 1,000 kilometres northwest of the Heritage city.

Due to increasing call volumes, the current Nelson fire dispatch staffing situation was viewed as unsustainable, prompting the move to outsource the service to another municipality.

The transition to outsourced fire dispatch services impacts the sustainability of Nelson Fire and Rescue Services (NFRS) in so far as it will alleviate the overtime burden on staff, said fire chief Jeff Hebert in his report to council.

They have “historically have been required to come in off shift to cover fire dispatch which pull them away from their families and personal lives,” he said.

In 2024, each career firefighter was called in off shift an estimated six weeks in addition to their fulltime hours.

“These off-shift call ins were in large part to cover dispatch when on-shift crews required a two-person response,” said Hebert.

The new arrangement will enable NFRS to “optimize” the use of its fire suppression resources and budget by outsourcing fire dispatch functions.

“It will also create operational efficiencies by aligning dispatch with our mutual aid partner agencies in the Regional District of Central Kootenay,” said Hebert.

NFRS currently operates an emergency communications centre that provides primary fire dispatch services for the city.

Although preliminary pricing from other fire dispatch providers was investigated, as were internal options of expanding current dispatch services of the Nelson Police Department, the review unearthed the Regional District of Fraser Fort George as the preferred proponent, pending a legal review of the contract.

As defined in the B.C. Community Charter, municipalities may enter into agreements with other local governments for the provision of services through direct negotiation.

The ongoing annual operating cost for the outsourced fire dispatch service is projected to be up to $180,000 per year (2026-2028 contract term) based on 1,700 fire dispatch events per year.

“These costs will be funded in large part through savings that will occur and a result in the operational overtime budget,” said Hebert.

One-time transition costs of up to $230,000 are expected to be incurred, with projected grants of $190,000 would result in a net one-time transition cost of $40,000. The grant would be provided by the Union of B.C. Municipalities for NG9-1-1.

“This $40,000 of ineligible costs is for radio dispatch components, including enhancements to fire station alerting,” noted Hebert.

As a result, NFRS intends to cease operating a standalone in-house fire dispatch function and transition to an outsourced service provider and service model prior to the mandated national transition to Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1). This transition would be NFRS’ solution to the upcoming NG9-1-1 mandate.

NFRS expects to transition fire dispatch services by January 2026. The target for completing contract execution is late September.