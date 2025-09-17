Nelson News

Public open house Friday at Nelson Fairview Gardens

Photo: File Interior Health is inviting people in Nelson and across the West Kootenay region to have a sneak peek at the new Nelson Fairview Gardens on Friday, Sept. 19 from 1-2 p.m.

The inner sanctum of the city’s newest medical facility are offered up for a public viewing on Friday.

The open house — starting in the main lobby — offers community members a first look at Nelson Fairview Gardens, the new long-term care building, before it officially opens to residents later in September. As well, Kootenay Kids Society will offer tours though the new childcare space, Fairview Early Learning Centre.

Staff will be on hand to answer questions and help direct visitors. Attendees are welcome to drop in at any time during the event. Free parking is available, and signage will guide guests to the main entrance of Nelson Fairview Gardens.

“The Nelson Community Health Campus was designed with input from health-care professionals, partners, and community stakeholders to create a welcoming, inclusive space that reflects the needs of the region,” said a statement from IH on Wednesday morning.

“This open house offers a behind-the-scenes look at how bringing local health services together under one roof will enhance care, connection, and collaboration.”

When it opens, Fairview Gardens will join Nelson Jubilee Manor and Mountain Lakes Seniors Community in offering 24-7 complex care and supports to seniors and other individuals who need these services.

Admissions to long-term care

People can learn more about long-term care admissions on the Government of B.C. and Interior Health websites:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/health/accessing-health-care/home-community-care/care-options-and-cost/long-term-care-services

https://www.interiorhealth.ca/health-and-wellness/home-and-community-care/long-term-care