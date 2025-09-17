Nelson News

Development of design concept for new Creston office authorized by RDCK board

Creston RD office proposed

Photo: File The regional district is considering expanded facilities in Creston.

The regional district is expanding its footprint in the eastern reaches of the area.

After a search for a more suitable office location in Creston, the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has chosen to develop a design concept for a new office space.

Located on the upper floor of Rotacrest Hall (230 19 Ave. N) near the Creston and District Community Complex, the new space would greatly improve the workflow over its current space (531B 16 Ave. S).

The space has accessibility challenges, is not ideal for customer service, and has insufficient parking for staff, fleet vehicles, and the public, said Stuart Horn, RDCK chief administrative officer, in a statement Wednesday morning.

As well, the office lacks an adequate number of workstations, private office space, meeting rooms, storage space, a functional lunchroom, staff-only washrooms and RDCK branding, he said.

Under the RDCK’s hybrid work model, some Nelson-based positions have relocated to Creston due to available amenities and lower housing costs.

“While the intention of a potential new office space is not for hiring additional positions or expanding government services, it is a significant factor in recruiting and retaining key positions at the RDCK,” said Horn. “A new space would not only provide a more suitable workspace for current staff, but further enable existing positions to relocate to Creston.”

As a result, the RDCK board of directors approved $13,000 in funds to develop a concept design and cost estimate for the potential renovation of the upper floor of Rotacrest Hall. The proposed office space would improve public access and is expected to enhance customer service by providing better parking, meeting space, and a modern lobby area.

It meets the RDCK’s spatial requirements, with over double the square footage of the current space, is RDCK owned, and has existing amenities, said Horn.

“The close proximity to the Creston and District Community Complex is beneficial to both staff and the public,” he said.

The design concept is just the first step in the process. Once the concept is complete the RDCK board will consider whether to proceed with development of the space as a RDCK office. Staff will be engaging with user groups and invested parties as part of the Board’s decision-making process.

“As our community grows, so too do the demands on our services,” said Horn. “We have outgrown our current office space, which is no longer meeting the needs of the public or our staff. Relocating to a modern, accessible facility will allow us to better serve residents, provide a welcoming environment, and ensure our team has the space and amenities they need to deliver exceptional service.”

Currently, the upper floor of the Rotacrest Hall is used for meeting room rentals and banquets.