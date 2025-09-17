Nelson News

Project impact on community now required in development applications

Nelson has approved a new policy for development approval information to guide proposed developments.

A new tool written into Nelson’s official community plan is expected to extract more detail from developers over the depth of impact of proposed building developments.

The goal of the new policy tool — called development approval information — is to ensure developers consider and study the potential impacts of their projects and provide necessary information to the city for thorough evaluation before granting development approvals.

Approved in conjunction with the updated Official Community Plan (OCP) earlier this month, the development approval information (DAI) refers to details that the city may require of an applicant regarding the potential impact of a proposed development on the community, including factors like transportation, infrastructure, environment, public facilities and social/economic considerations.

“The proposed bylaw offers the benefit of ensuring that the city does its due diligence prior to approving development applications,” said city planner Alex Thumm. “DAI is an increasingly common, provincially legislated tool that municipalities can use to ensure that any studies that should be executed are done so at the applicant’s cost and not at the expense of the municipality.”

DAI may be required, at the applicant’s expense, for the following types of applications:

OCP/zoning bylaw amendments;

Temporary use permits; and

Development permits.

The OCP introduced the new policy tool as a specific mechanism established under the Local Government Act, which allows municipalities to create bylaws specifying what information developers need to submit to ensure development proposals are consistent with the city’s strategic directions and priorities as outlined in the OCP.

Such reports must be prepared by a qualified professional and must also include recommendations to mitigate impacts and recommendations for conditions or requirements council or the director may impose to mitigate or ameliorate the anticipated impacts identified.

The information provided in a DAI report helps to ensure that potential community impacts of proposed developments are understood and considered prior to city council or city staff making a decision.

Such matters may include:

The natural environment;

Transportation patterns, flows, and networks;

City infrastructure (sanitary sewer, water supply, storm water management);

Public facilities (schools and parks; community services; recreation and culture facilities);

Economic and social development;

Archaeological and heritage features;

Form and character of a development proposal;

Climate action, including greenhouse gas reduction, energy conservation, circular economy principles, and water conservation; and

Hazard conditions.

Information on DAI will be made available on the city’s website, in the development section.