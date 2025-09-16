Nelson News

Regional district applies to provincial funders to advance planning, sustainability of Goat River watershed

Water sustainability sought

Photo: RDCK website screenshot The watershed includes the communities of Canyon, Erickson, Kitchener, Lister, Creston, West Creston, Wynndel and yaqan nu?kiy.

Growing concerns about water availability in the Goat River watershed have prompted a response at the regional district level.

To advance the Goat River watershed engagement project, the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) board of directors has approved a submission of a Community-to-Community funding application to the Union of B.C. Municipalities in order to build a relationship of water sustainability with yaqan nuʔkiy.

The RDCK, in collaboration with yaqan nuʔkiy, is doing water sustainability planning to respond to “growing concerns about water availability in the Goat River Watershed.” The watershed includes the communities of Canyon, Erickson, Kitchener, Lister, Creston, West Creston, Wynndel and yaqan nuʔkiy.

“The objective is to address drought risk and support agriculture to adapt to changing water availability by ensuring our watersheds are protected and well governed,” noted the RDCK in a statement coming out of the Aug. 21 board meeting.

The funding is projected to go towards supporting “trust and a shared vision, identify governance pathways, and lay the foundation for a co-developed water sustainability plan — one that reflects the valley’s economic backbone and ensures water sustainability for all users.”

Speaking of the Goat River

The regional district has also applied to the Investment Agriculture Foundation of B.C.’s Agriculture Water Infrastructure program to support direct producer engagement in the Goat River watershed.

The funding will be used for facilitation or strategic engagement services, planning processes focused on identifying solutions to agricultural water supply challenges, and projects that support establishing frameworks and or processes that lead to collaborative dialogue between multiple affected parties within the community.

“The intention is for staff to conduct 50-75 farm visits, send direct mail outs (1,100 farms), and host in person events,” said the RDCK in a statement. “The goal is to build trust with the agricultural community and support ongoing RDCK water system initiatives, like metering and leak detection.”