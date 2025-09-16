Nelson News

Short-term rental fees rise by 43 per cent with first increase in seven years

Photo: File Short term rental fees will increase by 43 per cent in Nelson this year.

For the last nine years the fees for short-term rentals in the Heritage city have not changed. However, that will change now that Nelson city council has passed an amendment to its fee structure for short-term rentals (STR).

The amendment to the Fees and Charges Bylaw — was adopted at the Sept. 9 regular business meeting of city council — aims to simplify the fee structure for STR guest room licences, streamline the application process, and ensure greater clarity and flexibility for licence holders.

But it is also a cash grab of an extra $2,000 from STR landlords as 13 licence holders will have a fee increase of $150 annually (from $200 to $350), with no enhancement of service.

Municipalities must ensure that licencing fees do not exceed the cost of administering the program, said city planner Valerie Berthier in her report to council. In this case, staff have considered the fact that STR licence fees have remained unchanged since 2017, despite increased operational costs such as inflationary pressures and increased cost for third-party monitoring and enforcement program.

The previous fee structure contained some inconsistencies, Berthier explained. The amendment consolidates the current three-tier structure (one, two, or three or more guest rooms) into a single flat-fee category called “guest rooms,” applicable to both annual and four-month licences.

“This change reflects the fact that staff time and administrative processes are the same regardless of the number of guest rooms, and that most guest room STRs function as suite-like or studio-style units, rather than traditional bed-and-breakfast setups,” she said.

The new amount will match the existing two-guest room rate of $350 for annual licences and $150 for the four-month licences. Out of 33 guest room licence holders, this will impact 13 licence holders who currently pay the one-guest room rate of $200 per year and will now be paying $350 per year moving forward.

These 13 operators all rent out self-contained, suite-like spaces that include kitchenettes, said Berthier, with 10 of them explicitly advertising their units as “guest suites.” None are offering traditional bed-and-breakfast accommodations with a single bedroom and shared amenities.

“In summary, any STR that is not a full secondary suite (with proper cooking facilities) or an entire home would fall under the simplified “guest room” category, regardless of number of bedrooms, layout or additional amenities,” she reported.