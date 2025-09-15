Nelson News

A timeline of B.C. ostrich farm's battle to prevent cull of 400 birds

Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, B.C., has spent months fighting a cull order from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency that would result in the deaths of nearly 400 birds.

Here are some of the key dates in the lengthy battle, including accounts based on court rulings.

Early December 2024: An outbreak of what the farmers later describe as “flu-like” symptoms occurs among the ostriches, killing 25 to 30 ostriches in a three-week period.

Dec. 28: The CFIA intervenes after receiving an anonymous report of multiple ostrich deaths at the farm. It verbally imposes a quarantine order, with formal documentation to follow. Four more ostriches die the next day.

Dec. 31: The Canadian Animal Health Surveillance Network laboratory reports that samples from two carcasses test positive for H5 avian influenza, later confirmed to be H5N1. The CFIA issues a cull order, setting February 1 as the deadline for disposal of all affected birds and related materials.

Between Jan. 4 and 9, 2025: The farm submits documents to the CFIA to apply for an exemption. They say the ostriches have “rare and valuable genetics” worthy of preservation. Ostrich deaths continue.

Jan. 10: The CFIA denies the exemption. It says the farm has not submitted sufficient evidence to support its claims of genetic rarity and value.

Jan. 15: The farm says the last ostrich death occurs, bringing the toll to 69 birds, with about 400 remaining.

Jan. 31: The Federal Court issues a stay of the cull order while it considers an application by the farm for judicial review.

May 13: The farm loses its application for a judicial review, with the judge ruling the CFIA's decisions were "reasonable" based on the information it had at the time and were made in a "procedurally fair manner."

May 16-18: Hundreds of supporters converge on the farm for "Ostrich Fest," a music concert and protest against the cull order.

May 23: U.S. Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr., along with the director of the National Institutes of Health and commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, write to CFIA president Paul MacKinnon asking him to consider not culling the ostriches. The letter suggests the birds could be valuable to study.

May 27: Farm spokeswoman Katie Pasitney says American health official and former television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz has offered to save the birds by relocating them to his ranch in Florida. The farm turns down the offer.

June 20: The Federal Court of Appeal grants a second stay of the cull order, pending an appeal.

July 11-13: The farm hosts another concert, featuring performers including "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich.

July 15: Kennedy writes to Canada's Minister of Agriculture Heath MacDonald, asking that the cull be delayed so that the ostriches can be researched.

Aug. 21: The Federal Court of Appeal unanimously upholds the May 13 ruling from the lower court. The court rules that the law it must apply "inevitably leads to the conclusion that this appeal must be dismissed."

Sept. 6: The farm is granted an interim stay by the Federal Court of Appeal, delaying the execution of the birds again.

Sept. 12: Federal Court of Appeal judge says the cull must be allowed to proceed, denying a request from the farm for another stay while it applies to be heard by the Supreme Court of Canada in an application that must take place by Oct. 3. Judge Gerald Heckman says the farm has not established that its final proposed appeal "raises a serious or arguable issue."

Sept. 13: Pasitney says the farm still intends to apply to Canada's highest court.

Sept. 15: A spokeswoman for the CFIA says it has received a request from Universal Ostrich Farms to reconsider the original disposal order.