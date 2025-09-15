Nelson News

450-hectare wildfire near Creston in ‘inoperable terrain’ now being held

Kid Creek wildfire now held

Photo: B.C. Wildfire Service The Turnbull Creek wildfire was one of the lightning-caused wildfires breaking out this summer.

The 450-hectare Kid Creek wildfire near Creston is now being held, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS).

On Sunday evening the BCWS reported that efforts to contain the fire, burning out of control since Sept. 2, have worked.

“Crews have achieved containment along the southern and eastern flanks,” the BCWS reported Sunday around 6 p.m. “Portions of the northwestern flank are in steep and inoperable terrain.”

Early last week the Kid Creek fire — located 22 km. northeast of Creston — grew from 310 ha. to 450 ha. in the span of two days.

Firefighters (an undetermined amount), aviation and heavy equipment are assigned to the fire, that has been burning since at least Sept. 2 (when it was discovered).

Currently, there are only four fires classified as burning out of control in the Southeast Fire Centre region, including the 773-hectare Cultus Creek wildfire — located 35 kilometres southeast of Nelson.

The wildfire does not have any BCWS resources allocated to it since it remains in inoperable, steep and inaccessible terrain where it is not safe for ground crews to work.

“At this time, this fire is being monitored,” the BCWS stated on its online dashboard.

The wildfire is being managed using a combination of techniques with the goal to minimize damage while maximizing ecological benefits from the fire.

“This fire remains in inoperable, steep and inaccessible terrain,” the BCWS stated. “Some flanks of the fire are slowly backing downslope towards pre-identified containment lines.”

Six km. east of Cultus the .015-ha. lightning-caused wildfire near Wuttemberg Lake is now being classified as “being held” in the wake of its discovery on Sept. 9.

The Bugle Creek wildfire (human caused) was discovered on Sept. 4 and is still listed as 72 ha. in size and is “out of control,” with firefighters, aviation and heavy equipment on site of the fire, located 16 km. west of Castlegar, and two km. south of Highway 3.

“Crews are continuing to establish control lines along the northern, eastern and western flanks,” said the BCWS.

The Almond Mountain wildfire located 22 km. north of Greenwood is still listed as two ha. and out of control. The lightning-caused wildfire has no resources dedicated to it in the three days since it was discovered.

Still burning but listed as under control is the 102.6-ha. MacLeod Creek wildfire that has been burning since July 30, as well as the 182.5-ha. Northside Mount Mackie wildfire (burning since Aug. 3).

Early last week a .5-ha. wildfire two km. east of Hills near Arthur Creek was discovered and is now considered under control, having not grown in size over the last week. The lightning-caused fire has aviation resources responding to the blaze.

The 40.28-ha. Burns Creek wildfire — 45 km. north of Grand Forks — is up from .1 ha. late last week and is one the only remaining wildfire from the four that were discovered last week in the Kootenay-Boundary region.

The nearby Dead Eye Creek (.82 ha.) wildfire is now back to being listed as under control.