Rise in e-bike infractions causing legal problems for Nelson city police
E-bikes a cause for concern
E-bike popularity is growing in Nelson; so are safety concerns, according to the Nelson Police Department (NPD).
The NPD has observed a significant increase in the use of e-bikes throughout the city. Alongside this rise, the officers have received more reports from residents expressing concerns about speeding, lack of rider control and underage operators.
“E-bike users must follow the same rules as motor vehicles on the road,” said NPD’s Emily Taburiaux, in a statement Saturday evening.
Those rules include:
- Stopping at stop signs;
- Yielding to pedestrians at crosswalks;
- Obeying all traffic signals; and
- Riding on the correct side of the road.
“The mission of the Nelson Police Department is to provide professional, trusted, and modern policing that partners with the diverse communities of Nelson to support public safety and community well-being,” said Taburiaux.
Violating the law can result in fines or impoundment of the e-bike.
Taburiaux said a parent or guardian has the responsibility to ensure their child that rides an e-bike understands and follows the road rules.
“It is the legal responsibility of parents and guardians not to knowingly allow their children to operate e-bikes if they are underage,” said Taburiaux.
Safety guidelines for e-bike riders
To help ensure safe and lawful riding, the NPD reminds the public of the following:
- Always wear a helmet;
- Use lights and reflectors when riding at night or in low-visibility conditions;
- Signal your turns and ride predictably to avoid collisions;
- Respect pedestrians and other road users;
- Riders under 16 years of age cannot tow or carry any passengers on a light e-bike; and
- Minimum age to operate e-bikes: standard e-bikes (500W) is 16 years old; light e-bikes (250W): 14 years old.
