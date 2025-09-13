Advanced Driving Academy launches online driver training program with free access for young drivers

Photo: Wikimedia, Creative Commons Advanced Driving Academy in Kaslo is offering a new course for young drivers.

The Advanced Driving Academy has successfully launched its 10-week online defensive driver training course, designed to bridge the dangerous gap between basic licensing and professional-level road skills.

The program, which kicked off last weekend to overwhelmingly positive participant response, applies systematic techniques used by racing drivers and emergency responders to everyday traffic challenges.

“We hand someone a license at 16 after they prove they can parallel park, then expect them to handle lethal speeds for the next 60 years with zero additional training,” said Mark Jennings- Bates, Advanced Driving Academy founder and professional rally driver. “That's like teaching someone to hold a golf club and expecting them to play Augusta National. Our course changes that paradigm completely.”

The comprehensive program addresses the sobering reality that 94 per cent of traffic crashes result from preventable human error. Participants learn the same four-dimensional awareness framework, predictive hazard recognition, and emergency response protocols that keep professional drivers safe in extreme conditions.

Supporting the next generation

Recognizing that young drivers face the highest accident rates and often the greatest financial barriers to advanced training, the Advanced Driving Academy has established a scholarship fund providing free course access to all drivers under 20.

The initiative, supported by company contributions and local Kootenay community donors, removes the typical $90 course fee for young participants.

“Young drivers don't just need more restrictions — they need better skills,” explained Jennings- Bates. “Every technique we teach has been battlefield-tested in racing environments. When you can predict what's happening three cars ahead instead of just reacting to brake lights, everything changes.”

Course structure and accessibility

The program runs Sunday evenings at 7 p.m. for nine additional weeks, with all sessions recorded and uploaded to the Advanced Driving Academy's online training portal for ongoing participant access.

This ensures maximum flexibility for busy schedules while maintaining the continuity essential for skill development.

Registration and community impact

The course remains open for registration at https://defensivedriverkootenays.rsvpify.com, with the academy committed to fostering a culture of continuous learning rather than one-time licensing.

Each session builds specific capabilities that participants can immediately apply to reduce accident risk and associated costs.

“This isn't about becoming a race car driver,” emphasized Jennings-Bates, adding “It's about applying professional-level thinking to the most dangerous activity most of us do every week. The same systematic approach that keeps me safe at racing speeds keeps families safe in everyday traffic.”