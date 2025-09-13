West Kootenay poets join others in provincial ‘Poetry in Transit’ program

Photo: Submitted Poetry in Transit.

Two West Kootenay poets headline the Books B.C. (The Association of Book Publishers of B.C.) 2025-26 Poetry in Transit program.

Now celebrating its 29th year, this community-engagement project, made possible through a partnership with TransLink and BC Transit, is an opportunity to showcase B.C.’s regional poets. Each year, submissions of B.C.-authored poems are taken from Canadian publishers and 10 local poets are selected to be featured in the campaign.

A collection of bus cards featuring the poetry selections are produced and placed on transit vehicles across the province for riders to discover on their daily commutes. Transit shelter ads are also placed around Vancouver during the launch month of September.

Each bus card and transit shelter ad features the cover art of the book in which the selected poem was first published. This year’s launch includes fresh new designs for the bus cards and transit shelter ads to enhance discoverability and engagement.

The 2025-26 Poetry in Transit selected poets and featured books are:

Tom Wayman, Winlaw - Out of the Ordinary (Harbour Publishing)

Renée Harper, Nelson - Boundary Territory (Now or Never Publishing)

Calvin Wharton, North Vancouver - This Here Paradise (Anvil Press)

Christine Lowther, Tla-o-qui-aht territory (Tofino) - Hazard, Home (Caitlin Press)

Jen Currin, New Westminster - Trinity Street (House of Anansi Press)

Joseph Kidney, Vancouver - Devotional Forensics (Goose Lane Editions)

Junie Désil, Lasqueti Island - allostatic load (Talonbooks)

Lauren Peat, Vancouver - Future Tense (Baseline Press)

Natalie Lim, Vancouver - Elegy for Opportunity (Wolsak and Wynn Publishers)

Susan Alexander, Bowen Island - Berberitzen (Raven Chapbooks & Rainbow Publishers)

Poetry in Transit has been running since 1996, making it the longest-running poetry on transit program in Canada. Poems eligible for the project must be by B.C.-based writers and published in book form by Canadian publishers. Poems are submitted by publishers and selected by a jury. The 2025-26 jury included Vancouver poets Evelyn Lau and Rob Taylor.

Join in celebrating the 29th year of Poetry in Transit at “Poetry Bus!” the campaign launch event at the Word Vancouver Festival at UBC Robson Square. On Saturday, Sept. 20 at 2-3:30 p.m., join to hear featured poets Calvin Wharton, Jen Currin, Joseph Kidney, Junie Désil, Lauren Peat, Natalie Lim, Renée Harper, Susan Alexander and Tom Wayman read from their work, followed by a short discussion and questions in which you can engage with the poets over your love of the written verse. The event will be hosted by Vancouver Poet Laureate Elee Kraljii Gardiner.

‘Out of the Ordinary’ released

There is nothing out of the ordinary about the latest book from Slocan Valley-based author Tom Wayman.

Entitled Out of the Ordinary, Wayman’s book is his newest collection of poems. The value of poetry was never more important than it is now, Wayman explained.

“No question we live in extraordinary times,” he said. “So poems here enter into ordinary moments and objects to see what might be learned there that could potentially be useful to help us survive, or even thrive, in these crazy years we’re living through.”

Dealing with change is a feature in many of the book’s six sections, which include poems on navigating aging and the writing life, as well as confronting the 21st Century directly. The book is published by Harbour Publishing.

“For Wayman, a poem can be found in virtually anything — an experience, a lost love, the death of a friend, but like the great Chilean poet Pablo Neruda, it can also surface from an aspect of nature,” wrote Ron Verzuh in The Miramichi Reader about the book. “We are lucky to have him.”

In assessing Out of the Ordinary for The Seaboard Review, Lisa Timpf said Wayman’s poems were simultaneously deep, evocative, and approachable.

“Readers who like humour, striking metaphors, and a touch of uniqueness should find much to enjoy here,” she said.

Wayman, author of last year’s memoir, The Road to Appledore or How I Went Back to the Land Without Ever Having Lived There in the First Place, sets many of the poems in Out of the Ordinary in the Slocan Valley, where he has had his home since 1989. But the poems also range farther afield.