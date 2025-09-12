Emergency water restrictions rescinded for the Balfour water system

Photo: File Emergency water restrictions are over for Balfour water users.

Effective immediately, the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has lifted the emergency water restrictions for the Balfour water system.

On Wednesday emergency water restrictions were issued due to a controls issue with the lake pump that prevented delivery of water to the treatment facility.

The repairs have been completed, the regional district reported Friday morning, allowing water users to return to normal use. However, stage one water conservation measures are in place until Sept. 30.

